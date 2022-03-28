Archie Foundation expanding child bereavement services to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Archie Foundation expanding child bereavement services to the Highlands

By James Masson
March 28, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 3:26 pm
Children who have experienced the death of a loved one playing together at an Archie Child Bereavement Service activity day. Photo Credit: The Archie Foundation
Children who have experienced the death of a loved one playing together at an Archie Child Bereavement Service activity day. Photo Credit: The Archie Foundation

The Archie Foundation’s child bereavement services is being extended to include Tayside and the Highlands.

The charity is creating three new bereavement coordinator posts to oversee the service, ensuring all children in the north of Scotland have access to tailored support when a loved one dies.

The Grampian Child Bereavement Network began in 2009 and joined Archie Foundation in 2019. It is now known as Archie’s Child Bereavement Service (ACBS).

Child bereavement services are in high demand

Malcolm Stewart, bereavement services manager said: “We recognise that every child is different and we believe that with the appropriate support, information and guidance all children and young people will be able to manage their grief.

“We know there are children and families in Tayside and Highlands who also need our help and by expanding our service our aim is to provide support for bereaved children right across the north of Scotland so no child is left to struggle through the grieving process alone.

“The bereavement coordinator role is a critical one, as it is the coordinator who takes the initial call, often from highly distressed parents or carers, and then puts together a programme of support for the child.”

Demand for Archie’s Child Bereavement Service has grown dramatically in the last two years. In the last year in Grampian alone, the charity has seen a 32% increase in the number of referrals received.

ACBS offer a wide range of services including providing specialist books to help a child understand what the death of a loved one means, group activity days or one to one support with bereavement responders.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation said: “We already receive phone calls from families in Highlands, Tayside and even London looking for our support as they cannot find it in their local area.

“Our own research shows us that there is no other charity offering a service like ours in Tayside or Highlands.

“Our service is all about kinship and taking the support to the child rather than expecting the family to travel miles for the child to attend counselling appointments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal