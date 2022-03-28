‘No risk to public’ from Anthrax Island fire, health board says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘No risk to public’ from Anthrax Island fire, health board says

By Craig Munro
March 28, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 5:03 pm
Gruinard Island ablaze on Saturday evening. Picture by Nessie Gearing.
There is no risk to public health from the recent wildfire that covered an island once used for bio-weapon experiments, NHS Highland has said.

Gruinard Island, which is located less than a mile from the mainland in the north-west Highlands, went up in flames on Saturday night.

Due to its infamous history as a base for biological tests by the Ministry of Defence, which led to it being given the nickname Anthrax Island, some locals were concerned smoke from the fire could be unsafe.

But the health board has moved to reassure those living nearby that efforts to decontaminate the island more than 30 years ago mean it no longer poses any danger.

A spokesman said: “NHS Highland is aware of the fire on Gruinard Island.

“There is no anthrax on the island following decontamination and decommissioning in 1990 and the fire presents no risk to the public.”

A toxic past

Worries about disease coming from Gruinard Island are understandable, after it was deemed inaccessible for five decades last century due to the lasting effects of controversial experiments during the Second World War.

As part of Operation Vegetarian, 22 mortars containing anthrax spores were launched onto the island, and one larger bomb was dropped from 7,000 feet by a Wellington bomber.

A flock of 60 sheep were kept on the island to assess the impact of the weapons. All of them died, and according to several accounts their bodies were buried before being blown up with 1,000lb of explosives.

The Forbidden Isle of Gruinard: Chemical warfare on British soil

Anthrax can live in the ground for more than a millennium, but work to decontaminate the island was completed in 1987 and it was deemed safe.

When asked to comment on the fire on Sunday, an MOD spokeswoman said: “As part of the sale of the island in 1990, the MOD agreed to undertake further work, if necessary, within 150 years of its sale.”

Gruinard Island remains uninhabited by humans, but a number of birds and other wildlife have made their home there since it became safe for life again.

It is currently unknown how these residents have been affected by Saturday evening’s blaze.

