‘We are hugely disappointed’: Attractions at Landmark to remain closed over Easter amidst staff shortages

Attractions at a popular Highland amusement park are to remain closed during the Easter holidays due to ongoing staff shortages.

Operators of Landmark Forest Adventure Park have announced that a series of summer attractions will remain closed to visitors throughout the month of April.

Rides including the Skydive, Ropeworx and Pinnacle will be among those off limits to customers.

Officials say difficulties in recruiting new staff members is to blame for the late opening in services.

However, they remain hopeful that the tables will turn and enable them to open more of the park from May.

In a statement posted on their social media page, they wrote: “We are hugely disappointed to announce that unfortunately, we – together with the majority of tourism businesses in the area – are experiencing great difficulty in recruiting new staff.

“As a result of this we are not going to be able to open some of our summer attractions during April.”

Meeting family expectations

In the coming weeks, both the Doughnut Shack and Xplore Store will be closed.

Catering and retail services will also be reduced on several days to cater to the shortages.

Meanwhile, the park’s safari cars will only be open between 10am and 12:30pm with the Wee Monkey Trail open between the hours of 1pm and 5pm each day.

Operators of the Carrbridge-based park have now significantly reduced visitor numbers and slashed ticket prices by 25% amidst the shortfall of services.

Park officials stress that despite the closures, the “vast majority of attractions” will reopen from April 1 in a bid to deliver “great family experiences.”

They added: “This is obviously not a situation we welcome following the disruption of the last two years, but we are continuing to do everything we can to rectify the situation.

“We are hopeful that the situation will improve and we will be able to open more of the park very soon, perhaps from May.”

Staff recruitment

Operators of Landmark are appealing for anyone looking for employment to get in touch in a bid to help rectify the growing crisis.

They wrote: “If you know of anyone who is currently looking for an exciting new job opportunity then please tell them to get in touch.

“We still have a number of both permanent and seasonal vacancies in multiple departments.”