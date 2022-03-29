Search for missing Tain hillwalker Finn Creaney in Sutherland enters fourth day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Search for missing Tain hillwalker Finn Creaney in Sutherland enters fourth day

By James Masson
March 29, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 3:11 pm
Photo of Finn Creaney.
Photo of Finn Creaney.

Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter are continuing the search for missing Tain man Finn Creaney as the operation enters its fourth day.

Finn Creaney, 32, was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday, March 25, having been dropped off at Loch Naver, on the B873 public road in Sutherland, to start his planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

Officers are continuing to search the area between Altnaharra and Golspie with the support of a number of partner agencies, including mountain rescue and coastguard.

Finn is described as 5ft 11, slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a knee-length brown leather jacket, dark coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: “As time passes, our concern for Finn’s welfare continues to grow.

“We are thankful for the support we have received in our efforts to trace him and continue to appeal for anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken with him in recent days to urgently come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.

