Search for missing Tain hillwalker Finn Creaney in Sutherland enters fourth day

Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter are continuing the search for missing Tain man Finn Creaney as the operation enters its fourth day.

Finn Creaney, 32, was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday, March 25, having been dropped off at Loch Naver, on the B873 public road in Sutherland, to start his planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

Officers are continuing to search the area between Altnaharra and Golspie with the support of a number of partner agencies, including mountain rescue and coastguard.

Finn is described as 5ft 11, slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a knee-length brown leather jacket, dark coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: “As time passes, our concern for Finn’s welfare continues to grow.

“We are thankful for the support we have received in our efforts to trace him and continue to appeal for anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken with him in recent days to urgently come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.