Inverness Airport flights delayed three hours in freezing conditions with passengers reporting de-icer issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness Airport flights delayed three hours in freezing conditions with passengers reporting de-icer issues

By David Mackay
March 30, 2022, 12:18 pm
Inverness Airport
Delays have been reported at Inverness Airport. Photo: DCT Media

Flights from Inverness Airport to London were stranded on the ground with delays of more than three hours amidst reports of issues de-icing planes.

Cold weather across the north on Wednesday morning has been forecast for several days with warnings for snow and ice also issued by the Met Office.

However, passengers on early morning flights due to leave Inverness have reported significant delays due to issues getting planes ready.

‘You can imagine the mood of everyone’

Those on board report they were told by crew the hold-up was due to an issue getting the planes de-iced in the cold weather.

Alasdair MacLennan, who runs the Cottar Hoose pub in Elgin, revealed passengers on the 7am Easyjet flight to London Gatwick were initially told there would be just a 15 minutes delay.

However, the aircraft remained on the ground at 10.30am and its estimated arrival in London was pushed back from 8.45am to about 12.05pm.

Meanwhile, the 7am British Airways flight to Heathrow, which was also due to depart at 7am did not take off until 10.30am.

An EasyJet flight on the ground 

Mr MacLennan said: “It’s Scotland in March, it has snowed, and nobody seems ready.

“From what I’ve heard, it sounds like they weren’t prepared for it to be icy in the north of Scotland. I’ve heard they didn’t have enough de-icer, or they’ve maybe had to reheat it.

“You can imagine the mood of everyone, the pilot wasn’t very happy either. At one point he sent a member of the crew out to find out what was going on.

“EasyJet has been great though, the crew has kept us well supplied with coffee and cake.”

Inverness Airport’s operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) has been contacted to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal