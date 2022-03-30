Western Isles Hospital ward reopens following Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles Hospital ward has reopened to new admissions after a closure of nearly two weeks.

Ward one at the Stornoway unit has begun accepting visitors and patients through the doors this week as normal services resume.

The announcement comes 13 days after health bosses were forced to temporarily close the ward due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

NHS Western Isles placed the unit into isolation on March 17 after a number of positive cases were identified.

Visitors and new admissions were turned away as staff worked to control the outbreak.

Medical Ward 1 re-opened to admissions Medical Ward 1 in Western Isles Hospital reopened to new admissions on Monday… Posted by NHS Western Isles on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Visiting procedures reimposed

Health bosses have now reinstated designated visiting.

Patients are permitted to one visit every day from one designated visitor or two visitors in the same visiting slot from the same household

The designated visitors identified by each inpatient will remain in place for the duration of the inpatient stay, and can only be changed in exceptional circumstances.

Health bosses are reminding visitors to take all necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A NHS Western Isles spokeswoman said: “Visitors are reminded that they must ensure that they book all visits in advance, and all visitors are reminded to please ensure that they take a lateral flow device test before visiting hospital.

“Please do not visit under any circumstances if you develop symptoms.”