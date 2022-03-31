‘Absolutely dreadful’ – No election for Caol and Mallaig as only three candidates come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Absolutely dreadful’ – No election for Caol and Mallaig as only three candidates come forward

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lochaber has returned three new councillors uncontested. Picture by Sandy McCook
Lochaber has returned three new councillors uncontested. Picture by Sandy McCook

The Caol and Mallaig ward will be uncontested, as only three people put themselves up for election.

Highland Council will declare the new councillors by 11am on 5 May.

They are Andrew Baldrey of the Greens, Liberal Democrat John Colin Grafton and Conservative Liz Saggers.

As a three-member ward with only three candidates, there will be no election campaign and no vote.

Local democracy in focus

Former councillor Ben Thompson said the news is “absolutely dreadful” for local democracy.

In Caol and Mallaig, all three councillors who previously represented the area have decided to stand down.

Independent councillor Allan Henderson, who currently chairs the community and place committee, is retiring. So too is Liberal Democrat Denis Rixson, who was elected in 2018.

Ben Thompson resigned in October for a job in the charity sector.

The new councillors will take the reins at a time of change for Highland Council.

The pandemic highlighted the strength of local communities, accelerating demands for more local decision making.

The names are in

Across the board, several wards have struggled to muster a strong competition.

However, only Caol and Mallaig will go uncontested.

Highland Council headquarters.

There are 142 candidates running for 71 seats across Highland. The largest number of candidates are independent, with 40 people standing.

All five political parties have presented candidates, with the SNP fielding 23, and 21 each for the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives. Labour has 14 candidates and there are 11 standing for the Greens.

IN FULL: Here are the 142 people vying to become Highland councillors on May 5

Highland voters will go to the polls on May 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]