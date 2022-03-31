‘Absolutely dreadful’ – No election for Caol and Mallaig as only three candidates come forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Caol and Mallaig ward will be uncontested, as only three people put themselves up for election.

Highland Council will declare the new councillors by 11am on 5 May.

They are Andrew Baldrey of the Greens, Liberal Democrat John Colin Grafton and Conservative Liz Saggers.

As a three-member ward with only three candidates, there will be no election campaign and no vote.

Local democracy in focus

Former councillor Ben Thompson said the news is “absolutely dreadful” for local democracy.

Uncontested election in Lochaber. If the candidates are who I think they are, that's two Councillors from Invergarry and one from Nairn… https://t.co/aKHfk5zh95 — Ben Thompson (@BenThompsonIS) March 30, 2022

In Caol and Mallaig, all three councillors who previously represented the area have decided to stand down.

Independent councillor Allan Henderson, who currently chairs the community and place committee, is retiring. So too is Liberal Democrat Denis Rixson, who was elected in 2018.

Ben Thompson resigned in October for a job in the charity sector.

The new councillors will take the reins at a time of change for Highland Council.

The pandemic highlighted the strength of local communities, accelerating demands for more local decision making.

The names are in

Across the board, several wards have struggled to muster a strong competition.

However, only Caol and Mallaig will go uncontested.

There are 142 candidates running for 71 seats across Highland. The largest number of candidates are independent, with 40 people standing.

All five political parties have presented candidates, with the SNP fielding 23, and 21 each for the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives. Labour has 14 candidates and there are 11 standing for the Greens.

Highland voters will go to the polls on May 5.