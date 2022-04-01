Tourism and renewables sectors join forces on climate positive project for the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tourism and renewables sectors join forces on climate positive project for the Highlands

By John Ross
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Some of the members of the new climate positive leadership group Archie Prentice, Jane Cumming, George Baxter, Willie Cameron, Yvonne Crook, and Peter Kane.
A new project is bringing together tourism and renewable energy experts to help make the Highlands greener and more sustainable.

Community interest company Highland Tourism is exploring opportunities for collaboration between the two sectors in a climate positive leadership group (CPLG).

The move is seen as a major milestone in Highland Tourism’s vision for a sustainable future for the region and work to create an environmental and sustainability brand.

Tourism contributes to carbon emissions

Tourism is worth more than £1.5 billion to the Highlands, but the sector is a major contributor to carbon emissions.

Members of the new group include representatives from tourism, net zero transition, environment, ecology, decarbonisation, communications, renewable energy and international destination development.

Future meetings will be held at venues around the Highlands.

Highland Tourism’s co-founders Yvonne Crook and Sam Faircliff.

CPLG is led by George Baxter, a Highland Tourism director and director of development at independent renewable energy developers GreenPower International.

He said: “Consolidating our ecosystem of renewable energy and tourism by developing collaboration between the sectors has the potential to create an incredible premium environmental and sustainability brand for the Highlands enhancing our unique and special visitor experiences.

“Renewable energy operators’ positive contributions to the tourism sector are already making headway through community benefit schemes and helping to create a sustainable energy infrastructure that will enrich the visitor experience.

“This group will consider the current baseline of sustainable activity, and the baseline of current tourism industry carbon impacts, and devise ways for both industries to work together both strategically and practically to further the net zero agenda.”

In light of skyrocketing oil and gas prices, this work is even more important.”

Yvonne Crook, Highland Tourism

Highland Tourism co-founder and chairwoman, Yvonne Crook, says the development shows tourism’s commitment to working with the renewable energy sector.

She said: “In light of skyrocketing oil and gas prices, this work is even more important, especially in terms of sustainability, net zero targets, and energy security.

“We want the tourism sector to lead the way on these vital keys to our economy.

“We are delighted that George is able to bring this group together and drive this vital part of our sustainability agenda, and would like to thank the members for their commitment.

Roadmap includes a climate-positive concept

“It will be exciting to see where their important work takes us.”

Highland Tourism was launched in 2021.

Its recently published roadmap promotes a climate-positive concept and includes renewables projects.

In February it announced a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop the roadmap.

