Tourism and renewables sectors join forces on climate positive project for the Highlands

A new project is bringing together tourism and renewable energy experts to help make the Highlands greener and more sustainable.

Community interest company Highland Tourism is exploring opportunities for collaboration between the two sectors in a climate positive leadership group (CPLG).

The move is seen as a major milestone in Highland Tourism’s vision for a sustainable future for the region and work to create an environmental and sustainability brand.

Tourism contributes to carbon emissions

Tourism is worth more than £1.5 billion to the Highlands, but the sector is a major contributor to carbon emissions.

Members of the new group include representatives from tourism, net zero transition, environment, ecology, decarbonisation, communications, renewable energy and international destination development.

Future meetings will be held at venues around the Highlands.

CPLG is led by George Baxter, a Highland Tourism director and director of development at independent renewable energy developers GreenPower International.

He said: “Consolidating our ecosystem of renewable energy and tourism by developing collaboration between the sectors has the potential to create an incredible premium environmental and sustainability brand for the Highlands enhancing our unique and special visitor experiences.

“Renewable energy operators’ positive contributions to the tourism sector are already making headway through community benefit schemes and helping to create a sustainable energy infrastructure that will enrich the visitor experience.

“This group will consider the current baseline of sustainable activity, and the baseline of current tourism industry carbon impacts, and devise ways for both industries to work together both strategically and practically to further the net zero agenda.”

In light of skyrocketing oil and gas prices, this work is even more important.” Yvonne Crook, Highland Tourism

Highland Tourism co-founder and chairwoman, Yvonne Crook, says the development shows tourism’s commitment to working with the renewable energy sector.

She said: “In light of skyrocketing oil and gas prices, this work is even more important, especially in terms of sustainability, net zero targets, and energy security.

“We want the tourism sector to lead the way on these vital keys to our economy.

“We are delighted that George is able to bring this group together and drive this vital part of our sustainability agenda, and would like to thank the members for their commitment.

Roadmap includes a climate-positive concept

“It will be exciting to see where their important work takes us.”

Highland Tourism was launched in 2021.

Its recently published roadmap promotes a climate-positive concept and includes renewables projects.

In February it announced a £150,000 three-year investment from Tomatin Distillery to help develop the roadmap.