Demolition work to tear down remainder of Park Primary School due to start

Demolition works to tear down the remainder of a fire-stricken school in Invergordon are to begin in the coming weeks.

Central Demolition will begin removing the main building of Park primary school from April 11.

The Victorian-style building has been lying in a state of ruin after being subject to two fires over the last two years.

The premises is the last remaining remnants of the Albany Road school which was destroyed by a devastating blaze in February 2020.

Preparations are now underway to tear down the remaining property.

Contractors will arrive on site from Monday securing off the adjacent council car park, next to the school.

The works will be carried out over the next two months.

The project marks the second stage of demolition works on the school.

The school’s classroom block was reduced to rubble almost exactly two years ago after a massive fire left the building in tatters.

Invergordon community devastated by school blaze

Children and staff were forced to flee Park Primary School on Monday February 24 last year as flames tore through the building.

Dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Primary pupils have been undertaking lessons at Invergordon Academy since the blaze.