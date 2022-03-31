Demolition work to tear down remainder of Park Primary School due to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Demolition work to tear down remainder of Park Primary School due to start

By Michelle Henderson
March 31, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:11 pm
The remaining building of Park Primary will be torn down over the next two months.

Demolition works to tear down the remainder of a fire-stricken school in Invergordon are to begin in the coming weeks.

Central Demolition will begin removing the main building of Park primary school from April 11.

The Victorian-style building has been lying in a state of ruin after being subject to two fires over the last two years.

The premises is the last remaining remnants of the Albany Road school which was destroyed by a devastating blaze in February 2020.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Invergordon school in February 2020 after the devastating fire broke out.

Preparations are now underway to tear down the remaining property.

Contractors will arrive on site from Monday securing off the adjacent council car park, next to the school.

The works will be carried out over the next two months.

The project marks the second stage of demolition works on the school.

The school’s classroom block was reduced to rubble almost exactly two years ago after a massive fire left the building in tatters.

Remains of Park Primary which was reduced to rubble in April 2020.

Invergordon community devastated by school blaze

Children and staff were forced to flee Park Primary School on Monday February 24 last year as flames tore through the building.

Dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Primary pupils have been undertaking lessons at Invergordon Academy since the blaze.

