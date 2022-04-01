IN FULL: Here are the 80 people vying to become Argyll and Bute councillors on May 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The list of candidates for the upcoming Argyll and Bute Council election has been revealed.

A total of 80 people have thrown their hats in the ring to campaign for 36 seats which represent the area’s 11 council wards.

In the Oban area, three popular senior councillors are retiring, paving the way for new faces to serve in local government.

Depute Provost Roddy McCuish and policy lead Mary Jean Devon of the Oban South and the Isles Ward, both independent councillors, are not seeking re-election.

The ward, which has four seats, is being hotly contested by 11 candidates.

And in Oban North and Lorn, long serving Elaine Robertson, chairwoman of the Oban Lorn and the Isles Area Committee, another independent, is also stepping down.

A total of eight candidates are seeking election to the four seats in the ward.

Votes for all Argyll and Bute Council wards will be counted the day after polling day, on Friday May 6, and the results will be published online as soon as they are available.

There are 23 Independent candidates, 13 SNP, 13 Conservative, 11 LibDems, eight Labour, five Greens, two Alba, two Independence for Scotland, one Scottish Family Party, and two listed as other.

The list

Ward 1: South Kintyre

John Armour, Rory Colville and Donald Kelly are running again.

John Armour, (incumbent) SNP

Rory Colville, (incumbent) LibDem

Donald Kelly, (incumbent) Independent

Tommy MacPherson, Conservative

Ward 2: Kintyre and the Islands

Anne Horne is standing down, Robin Currie and Alastair Redman are running again.

Robin Currie (incumbent), Lib Dem

Jane Kelly, Labour

John McAlpine, Independent

Dougie McFadzean, SNP

Alec McNeilly, Conservative

Alastair John Redman (incumbent), Independent

Ward 3: Mid Argyll

Sandy Taylor is standing down, Donnie MacMillan and Douglas Philand are standing again.

Abisola Adepetun, Independent

David Barton, Lib Dem

Jan Brown, SNP

Lesley Burt, Labour

Andy Cameron, Independent

Garret Corner, Conservative

Donnie MacMillan (incumbent), Independent

Douglas Trevor Philand (incumbent), Independent

Ross Alistair Weir, Independence

Ward 4: Oban South and the Isles

Mary Jean Devon and Roddy McCuish are standing down, Jim Lynch and Jamie McGrigor are running again.

Gopi Ageer, Labour

Henry Drummond Boswell, Lib Dem

Donnie Campbell

Amanda Hampsey, Conservative

Willie Hume, SNP

Andrew Kain, Independent

Colin Kennedy, Independent

Jim Lynch (incumbent), SNP

Jamie McGrigor (incumbent), Independent

Phyl Stuart Meyer, Greens

John Watson, Independent

Ward 5: Oban North and Lorn

Elaine Robertson is standing down, Julie McKenzie, Kieron Green and Andrew Vennard are standing again.

Linda Battison, Independent

Kyle Campbell-Renton, Independent

Veronica Davis, Lib Dem

Angus Files, Alba

Kieron Green (incumbent), Independent

Luna Martin, Greens

Julie McKenzie (incumbent), SNP

Andrew Vennard, (incumbent) Conservative

Ward 6: Cowal

Gordon Blair and Yvonne McNeilly and running again, Alan Reid is standing down

Gordon Blair (incumbent), SNP

Mark Feinmann, Labour

Lachie MacQuarie, SNP

Yvonne McNeilly (incumbent), Conservative

Fiona Nelson, Independence

William Sinclair, Lib Dem

Kenneth Whyte, Independent

Ward 7: Dunoon

Audrey Forrest is standing again, Bobby Good and Jim Anderson are not standing again.

George Darroch, Independent

Audrey Forrest (incumbent), SNP

Daniel Hampsey, Conservative

Gordon Graham McKinven, Independent

Ross Moreland, Lib Dem

Kaitlin Wallace, Labour

Susan Watling, Family

Ward 8: Isle of Bute

Liz McCabe and Jean Moffat are standing again, Jim Findlay is not standing.

Fraser Gillies, Independent

Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, SNP

Dawn Malcolm, Labour

Liz McCabe (incumbent), Independent

Derek John McFarlane, Lib Dem

Robert McGowan, Alba

Jean Murray Moffat (incumbent), Independent

Ewan Stuart, Greens

Peter Wallace, Conservative

Ward 9: Lomond North

George Freeman and Iain Paterson are standing again, Paul Collins is not standing.

Maurice Corry, Conservative

George Freeman (incumbent), Independent

Mark Irvine, Independent

Robert Graham MacIntyre, Independent

Nigel Ford Miller, Lib Dem

Iain Shonny Paterson (incumbent), SNP

Watson Robinson, Labour

Ward 10: Helensburgh Central

Graham Hardie and Gary Mulvaney are standing again, Lorna Douglas and Aileen Morton are not standing.

James Alexander Robb, not listed

Sarah Davies, Green

Graham Hardie (incumbent), Lib Dem

Fiona Howard, Labour

Iain James MacQuire, SNP

Gary Mulvaney (incumbent), Conservative

Alison Wilmot, Conservative

Ward 11: Helensburgh and Lomond South

David Kinniburgh and Gemma Penfold are standing again. Richard Trail is not standing

Math Campbell-Sturgess, SNP

Howard Green, Greens

Paul Donald Kennedy, Lib Dem

David Kinniburgh (incumbent), Conservative

Gemma Penfold (incumbent), Conservative