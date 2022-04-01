IN FULL: Here are the 80 people vying to become Argyll and Bute councillors on May 5

The list of candidates for the upcoming Argyll and Bute Council election has been revealed.
A total of 80 people have thrown their hats in the ring to campaign for 36 seats which represent the area’s 11 council wards.
In the Oban area, three popular senior councillors are retiring, paving the way for new faces to serve in local government.
Depute Provost Roddy McCuish and policy lead Mary Jean Devon of the Oban South and the Isles Ward, both independent councillors, are not seeking re-election.
The ward, which has four seats, is being hotly contested by 11 candidates.
And in Oban North and Lorn, long serving Elaine Robertson, chairwoman of the Oban Lorn and the Isles Area Committee, another independent, is also stepping down.
A total of eight candidates are seeking election to the four seats in the ward.
Votes for all Argyll and Bute Council wards will be counted the day after polling day, on Friday May 6, and the results will be published online as soon as they are available.
There are 23 Independent candidates, 13 SNP, 13 Conservative, 11 LibDems, eight Labour, five Greens, two Alba, two Independence for Scotland, one Scottish Family Party, and two listed as other.
The list
Ward 1: South Kintyre
John Armour, Rory Colville and Donald Kelly are running again.
- John Armour, (incumbent) SNP
- Rory Colville, (incumbent) LibDem
- Donald Kelly, (incumbent) Independent
- Tommy MacPherson, Conservative
Ward 2: Kintyre and the Islands
Anne Horne is standing down, Robin Currie and Alastair Redman are running again.
- Robin Currie (incumbent), Lib Dem
- Jane Kelly, Labour
- John McAlpine, Independent
- Dougie McFadzean, SNP
- Alec McNeilly, Conservative
- Alastair John Redman (incumbent), Independent
Ward 3: Mid Argyll
Sandy Taylor is standing down, Donnie MacMillan and Douglas Philand are standing again.
- Abisola Adepetun, Independent
- David Barton, Lib Dem
- Jan Brown, SNP
- Lesley Burt, Labour
- Andy Cameron, Independent
- Garret Corner, Conservative
- Donnie MacMillan (incumbent), Independent
- Douglas Trevor Philand (incumbent), Independent
- Ross Alistair Weir, Independence
Ward 4: Oban South and the Isles
Mary Jean Devon and Roddy McCuish are standing down, Jim Lynch and Jamie McGrigor are running again.
- Gopi Ageer, Labour
- Henry Drummond Boswell, Lib Dem
- Donnie Campbell
- Amanda Hampsey, Conservative
- Willie Hume, SNP
- Andrew Kain, Independent
- Colin Kennedy, Independent
- Jim Lynch (incumbent), SNP
- Jamie McGrigor (incumbent), Independent
- Phyl Stuart Meyer, Greens
- John Watson, Independent
Ward 5: Oban North and Lorn
Elaine Robertson is standing down, Julie McKenzie, Kieron Green and Andrew Vennard are standing again.
- Linda Battison, Independent
- Kyle Campbell-Renton, Independent
- Veronica Davis, Lib Dem
- Angus Files, Alba
- Kieron Green (incumbent), Independent
- Luna Martin, Greens
- Julie McKenzie (incumbent), SNP
- Andrew Vennard, (incumbent) Conservative
Ward 6: Cowal
Gordon Blair and Yvonne McNeilly and running again, Alan Reid is standing down
- Gordon Blair (incumbent), SNP
- Mark Feinmann, Labour
- Lachie MacQuarie, SNP
- Yvonne McNeilly (incumbent), Conservative
- Fiona Nelson, Independence
- William Sinclair, Lib Dem
- Kenneth Whyte, Independent
Ward 7: Dunoon
Audrey Forrest is standing again, Bobby Good and Jim Anderson are not standing again.
- George Darroch, Independent
- Audrey Forrest (incumbent), SNP
- Daniel Hampsey, Conservative
- Gordon Graham McKinven, Independent
- Ross Moreland, Lib Dem
- Kaitlin Wallace, Labour
- Susan Watling, Family
Ward 8: Isle of Bute
Liz McCabe and Jean Moffat are standing again, Jim Findlay is not standing.
- Fraser Gillies, Independent
- Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, SNP
- Dawn Malcolm, Labour
- Liz McCabe (incumbent), Independent
- Derek John McFarlane, Lib Dem
- Robert McGowan, Alba
- Jean Murray Moffat (incumbent), Independent
- Ewan Stuart, Greens
- Peter Wallace, Conservative
Ward 9: Lomond North
George Freeman and Iain Paterson are standing again, Paul Collins is not standing.
- Maurice Corry, Conservative
- George Freeman (incumbent), Independent
- Mark Irvine, Independent
- Robert Graham MacIntyre, Independent
- Nigel Ford Miller, Lib Dem
- Iain Shonny Paterson (incumbent), SNP
- Watson Robinson, Labour
Ward 10: Helensburgh Central
Graham Hardie and Gary Mulvaney are standing again, Lorna Douglas and Aileen Morton are not standing.
- James Alexander Robb, not listed
- Sarah Davies, Green
- Graham Hardie (incumbent), Lib Dem
- Fiona Howard, Labour
- Iain James MacQuire, SNP
- Gary Mulvaney (incumbent), Conservative
- Alison Wilmot, Conservative
Ward 11: Helensburgh and Lomond South
David Kinniburgh and Gemma Penfold are standing again. Richard Trail is not standing
- Math Campbell-Sturgess, SNP
- Howard Green, Greens
- Paul Donald Kennedy, Lib Dem
- David Kinniburgh (incumbent), Conservative
- Gemma Penfold (incumbent), Conservative