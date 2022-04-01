IN FULL: Here are the 80 people vying to become Argyll and Bute councillors on May 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: Here are the 80 people vying to become Argyll and Bute councillors on May 5

By Rita Campbell
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
The list of candidates for the upcoming Argyll and Bute Council election has been revealed.

A total of 80 people have thrown their hats in the ring to campaign for 36 seats which represent the area’s 11 council wards.

In the Oban area, three popular senior councillors are retiring, paving the way for new faces to serve in local government.

Depute Provost Roddy McCuish and policy lead Mary Jean Devon of the Oban South and the Isles Ward, both independent councillors, are not seeking re-election.

In Oban, from left, Jamie McGrigor and Kieron Green are standing for election again. Roddy McCuish and Elaine Robertson are retiring and Jim Lynch, right, is also seeking re-election. At the North Pier pontoons in 2017.

The ward, which has four seats, is being hotly contested by 11 candidates.

And in Oban North and Lorn, long serving Elaine Robertson, chairwoman of the Oban Lorn and the Isles Area Committee, another independent, is also stepping down.

A total of eight candidates are seeking election to the four seats in the ward.

Votes for all Argyll and Bute Council wards will be counted the day after polling day, on Friday May 6, and the results will be published online as soon as they are available.

There are 23 Independent candidates, 13 SNP, 13 Conservative, 11 LibDems, eight Labour, five Greens, two Alba, two Independence for Scotland, one Scottish Family Party, and two listed as other.

The list

Ward 1: South Kintyre

John Armour, Rory Colville and Donald Kelly are running again.

  • John Armour, (incumbent) SNP
  • Rory Colville, (incumbent) LibDem
  • Donald Kelly, (incumbent) Independent
  • Tommy MacPherson, Conservative
Robin Currie is standing for election again.

Ward 2: Kintyre and the Islands

Anne Horne is standing down, Robin Currie and Alastair Redman are running again.

  • Robin Currie (incumbent), Lib Dem
  • Jane Kelly, Labour
  • John McAlpine, Independent
  • Dougie McFadzean, SNP
  • Alec McNeilly, Conservative
  • Alastair John Redman (incumbent), Independent

Ward 3: Mid Argyll

Sandy Taylor is standing down, Donnie MacMillan and Douglas Philand are standing again.

  • Abisola Adepetun, Independent
  • David Barton, Lib Dem
  • Jan Brown, SNP
  • Lesley Burt, Labour
  • Andy Cameron, Independent
  • Garret Corner, Conservative
  • Donnie MacMillan (incumbent), Independent
  • Douglas Trevor Philand (incumbent), Independent
  • Ross Alistair Weir, Independence

Ward 4: Oban South and the Isles

Mary Jean Devon and Roddy McCuish are standing down, Jim Lynch and Jamie McGrigor are running again.

  • Gopi Ageer, Labour
  • Henry Drummond Boswell, Lib Dem
  • Donnie Campbell
  • Amanda Hampsey, Conservative
  • Willie Hume, SNP
  • Andrew Kain, Independent
  • Colin Kennedy, Independent
  • Jim Lynch (incumbent), SNP
  • Jamie McGrigor (incumbent), Independent
  • Phyl Stuart Meyer, Greens
  • John Watson, Independent

Ward 5: Oban North and Lorn

Elaine Robertson is standing down, Julie McKenzie, Kieron Green and Andrew Vennard are standing again.

  • Linda Battison, Independent
  • Kyle Campbell-Renton, Independent
  • Veronica Davis, Lib Dem
  • Angus Files, Alba
  • Kieron Green (incumbent), Independent
  • Luna Martin, Greens
  • Julie McKenzie (incumbent), SNP
  • Andrew Vennard, (incumbent) Conservative

Ward 6: Cowal

Gordon Blair and Yvonne McNeilly and running again, Alan Reid is standing down

  • Gordon Blair (incumbent), SNP
  • Mark Feinmann, Labour
  • Lachie MacQuarie, SNP
  • Yvonne McNeilly (incumbent), Conservative
  • Fiona Nelson, Independence
  • William Sinclair, Lib Dem
  • Kenneth Whyte, Independent

Ward 7: Dunoon

Audrey Forrest is standing again, Bobby Good and Jim Anderson are not standing again.

  • George Darroch, Independent
  • Audrey Forrest (incumbent), SNP
  • Daniel Hampsey, Conservative
  • Gordon Graham McKinven, Independent
  • Ross Moreland, Lib Dem
  • Kaitlin Wallace, Labour
  • Susan Watling, Family

Ward 8: Isle of Bute

Liz McCabe and Jean Moffat are standing again, Jim Findlay is not standing.

  • Fraser Gillies, Independent
  • Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, SNP
  • Dawn Malcolm, Labour
  • Liz McCabe (incumbent), Independent
  • Derek John McFarlane, Lib Dem
  • Robert McGowan, Alba
  • Jean Murray Moffat (incumbent), Independent
  • Ewan Stuart, Greens
  • Peter Wallace, Conservative

Ward 9: Lomond North

George Freeman and Iain Paterson are standing again, Paul Collins is not standing.

  • Maurice Corry, Conservative
  • George Freeman (incumbent), Independent
  • Mark Irvine, Independent
  • Robert Graham MacIntyre, Independent
  • Nigel Ford Miller, Lib Dem
  • Iain Shonny Paterson (incumbent), SNP
  • Watson Robinson, Labour

Ward 10: Helensburgh Central

Graham Hardie and Gary Mulvaney are standing again, Lorna Douglas and Aileen Morton are not standing.

  • James Alexander Robb, not listed
  • Sarah Davies, Green
  • Graham Hardie (incumbent), Lib Dem
  • Fiona Howard, Labour
  • Iain James MacQuire, SNP
  • Gary Mulvaney (incumbent), Conservative
  • Alison Wilmot, Conservative

Ward 11: Helensburgh and Lomond South

David Kinniburgh and Gemma Penfold are standing again. Richard Trail is not standing

  • Math Campbell-Sturgess, SNP
  • Howard Green, Greens
  • Paul Donald Kennedy, Lib Dem
  • David Kinniburgh (incumbent), Conservative
  • Gemma Penfold (incumbent), Conservative

