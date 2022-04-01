IN FULL: Here are the 36 people battling to become Shetland councillors on May 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
IN FULL: Here are the 36 people battling to become Shetland councillors on May 5

By John Ross
April 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:31 pm
36 candidates are bidding to become councillors in Shetland
The list of candidates for the upcoming Shetland Islands Council election has been unveiled.

A total of 36 candidates put forward their names for the 23 councillor posts at the May 5 poll.

Five will be elected in uncontested wards.

Independent Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson, who has not listed a party affiliation, will return to represent the North Isles.

They were the only two to throw their names into the ring for the three-seat ward.

The three councillors for Shetland North will be returning independents Emma Macdonald and Andrea Manson, along with Tom Morton, from the Scottish Labour Party.

The council election takes place on May 5

Eight candidates will contest the two places in Shetland West and six will vie for two positions in the Central ward.

In Lerwick North and Bressay, five candidates will contest three positions and four places will be fought over by seven candidates in Lerwick South.

Five potential councillors will also contest the four positions in Shetland South.

The previous council was made up of 21 independent members and one SNP councillor.

The candidates for this year’s election include 25 independents, four non-affiliated, three from the Scottish Greens, two from the SNP and one each from Scottish Labour and Sovereignty.

The list

North Isles

As only two people put their names forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:

  • Duncan Anderson (incumbent), Independent
  • Ryan Thomson (incumbent)

Shetland North

As only three candidates came forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:

  • Emma Macdonald (incumbent), Independent
  • Andrea Manson (incumbent), Independent
  • Tom Morton, Scottish Labour Party
Broadcaster and author Tom Morton will become a councillor in Shetland

Shetland West

Council leader Stephen Coutts and Theo Smith are standing down.

  • Liz Boxwell, Independent
  • Peter Fraser, Independent
  • Andrew Holt, Independent
  • John Leask, Independent
  • Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green Party
  • Zara Pennington, SNP
  • Mark Robinson, Independent
  • Ian Tinkler, Independent

Shetland Central

Moraig Lyall, Davie Sandison and Ian Scott are seeking re-election in a ward that now has four seats rather than three.

  • Catherine Hughson, Independent
  • Moraig Lyall (incumbent)
  • Brian Nugent, Sovereignty Party
  • Martin Randall, Scottish Green Party
  • Davie Sandison (incumbent), Independent
  • Ian Scott (incumbent)
Former council leader Gary Robinson

Lerwick North and Bressay

Council convener Malcolm Bell is standing down. Stephen Leask is seeking re-election and former leader Gary Robinson is vying to return to the council.

  • Stephen Ferguson, Independent
  • Stephen Leask (incumbent), Independent
  • Gary Robinson, Independent
  • Arwed Wenger, Independent
  • Marie Williamson, Independent

Lerwick South

Amanda Hawick, John Fraser and Cecil Smith are all hoping to return as councillors.

  • Peter Coleman
  • John Fraser (incumbent), Independent
  • Amanda Hawick (incumbent), Independent
  • Dennis Leask, Independent
  • Shayne McLeod, Independent
  • Neil Pearson, Independent
  • Cecil Smith (incumbent), Independent
Cecil Smith is aiming to return as a councillor

Shetland South

George Smith is standing down and Robbie McGregor and Allison Duncan aim to return.

  • Alex Armitage, Scottish Green Party
  • Stewart Douglas, Independent
  • Allison Duncan (incumbent), Independent
  • Robbie McGregor (incumbent) , SNP
  • Bryan Peterson, Independent

