IN FULL: Here are the 36 people battling to become Shetland councillors on May 5

The list of candidates for the upcoming Shetland Islands Council election has been unveiled.

A total of 36 candidates put forward their names for the 23 councillor posts at the May 5 poll.

Five will be elected in uncontested wards.

Independent Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson, who has not listed a party affiliation, will return to represent the North Isles.

They were the only two to throw their names into the ring for the three-seat ward.

The three councillors for Shetland North will be returning independents Emma Macdonald and Andrea Manson, along with Tom Morton, from the Scottish Labour Party.

Eight candidates will contest the two places in Shetland West and six will vie for two positions in the Central ward.

In Lerwick North and Bressay, five candidates will contest three positions and four places will be fought over by seven candidates in Lerwick South.

Five potential councillors will also contest the four positions in Shetland South.

The previous council was made up of 21 independent members and one SNP councillor.

The candidates for this year’s election include 25 independents, four non-affiliated, three from the Scottish Greens, two from the SNP and one each from Scottish Labour and Sovereignty.

The list

North Isles

As only two people put their names forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:

Duncan Anderson (incumbent), Independent

Ryan Thomson (incumbent)

Shetland North

As only three candidates came forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:

Emma Macdonald (incumbent), Independent

Andrea Manson (incumbent), Independent

Tom Morton, Scottish Labour Party

Shetland West

Council leader Stephen Coutts and Theo Smith are standing down.

Liz Boxwell, Independent

Peter Fraser, Independent

Andrew Holt, Independent

John Leask, Independent

Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green Party

Zara Pennington, SNP

Mark Robinson, Independent

Ian Tinkler, Independent

Shetland Central

Moraig Lyall, Davie Sandison and Ian Scott are seeking re-election in a ward that now has four seats rather than three.

Catherine Hughson, Independent

Moraig Lyall (incumbent)

Brian Nugent, Sovereignty Party

Martin Randall, Scottish Green Party

Davie Sandison (incumbent), Independent

Ian Scott (incumbent)

Lerwick North and Bressay

Council convener Malcolm Bell is standing down. Stephen Leask is seeking re-election and former leader Gary Robinson is vying to return to the council.

Stephen Ferguson, Independent

Stephen Leask (incumbent), Independent

Gary Robinson, Independent

Arwed Wenger, Independent

Marie Williamson, Independent

Lerwick South

Amanda Hawick, John Fraser and Cecil Smith are all hoping to return as councillors.

Peter Coleman

John Fraser (incumbent), Independent

Amanda Hawick (incumbent), Independent

Dennis Leask, Independent

Shayne McLeod, Independent

Neil Pearson, Independent

Cecil Smith (incumbent), Independent

Shetland South

George Smith is standing down and Robbie McGregor and Allison Duncan aim to return.

Alex Armitage, Scottish Green Party

Stewart Douglas, Independent

Allison Duncan (incumbent), Independent

Robbie McGregor (incumbent) , SNP

Bryan Peterson, Independent