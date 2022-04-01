IN FULL: Here are the 36 people battling to become Shetland councillors on May 5

The list of candidates for the upcoming Shetland Islands Council election has been unveiled.
A total of 36 candidates put forward their names for the 23 councillor posts at the May 5 poll.
Five will be elected in uncontested wards.
Independent Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson, who has not listed a party affiliation, will return to represent the North Isles.
They were the only two to throw their names into the ring for the three-seat ward.
The three councillors for Shetland North will be returning independents Emma Macdonald and Andrea Manson, along with Tom Morton, from the Scottish Labour Party.
Eight candidates will contest the two places in Shetland West and six will vie for two positions in the Central ward.
In Lerwick North and Bressay, five candidates will contest three positions and four places will be fought over by seven candidates in Lerwick South.
Five potential councillors will also contest the four positions in Shetland South.
The previous council was made up of 21 independent members and one SNP councillor.
The candidates for this year’s election include 25 independents, four non-affiliated, three from the Scottish Greens, two from the SNP and one each from Scottish Labour and Sovereignty.
The list
North Isles
As only two people put their names forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:
- Duncan Anderson (incumbent), Independent
- Ryan Thomson (incumbent)
Shetland North
As only three candidates came forward the election is uncontested. The councillors are:
- Emma Macdonald (incumbent), Independent
- Andrea Manson (incumbent), Independent
- Tom Morton, Scottish Labour Party
Shetland West
Council leader Stephen Coutts and Theo Smith are standing down.
- Liz Boxwell, Independent
- Peter Fraser, Independent
- Andrew Holt, Independent
- John Leask, Independent
- Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green Party
- Zara Pennington, SNP
- Mark Robinson, Independent
- Ian Tinkler, Independent
Shetland Central
Moraig Lyall, Davie Sandison and Ian Scott are seeking re-election in a ward that now has four seats rather than three.
- Catherine Hughson, Independent
- Moraig Lyall (incumbent)
- Brian Nugent, Sovereignty Party
- Martin Randall, Scottish Green Party
- Davie Sandison (incumbent), Independent
- Ian Scott (incumbent)
Lerwick North and Bressay
Council convener Malcolm Bell is standing down. Stephen Leask is seeking re-election and former leader Gary Robinson is vying to return to the council.
- Stephen Ferguson, Independent
- Stephen Leask (incumbent), Independent
- Gary Robinson, Independent
- Arwed Wenger, Independent
- Marie Williamson, Independent
Lerwick South
Amanda Hawick, John Fraser and Cecil Smith are all hoping to return as councillors.
- Peter Coleman
- John Fraser (incumbent), Independent
- Amanda Hawick (incumbent), Independent
- Dennis Leask, Independent
- Shayne McLeod, Independent
- Neil Pearson, Independent
- Cecil Smith (incumbent), Independent
Shetland South
George Smith is standing down and Robbie McGregor and Allison Duncan aim to return.
- Alex Armitage, Scottish Green Party
- Stewart Douglas, Independent
- Allison Duncan (incumbent), Independent
- Robbie McGregor (incumbent) , SNP
- Bryan Peterson, Independent