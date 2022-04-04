Planning ahead: Outdoor seating for Inverness bar and redesigned stables in Muir of Ord

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

An Inverness bar is seeking to create an outside seating area, with a farm in Muir of Ord looking to redesign its stable block and equestrian facilities.

There are also plans afoot to transform a Thurso taxi office back into a house, with a glamping pod planned for Inverinate.

Caithness’s nuclear archive centre is also seeking to take advantage of renewable energy through the installation of solar panels.

Inverness bar seeks outdoor seating area

A popular Inverness bar has submitted an application to create an outdoor seating area for customers.

The Glenalbyn Bar on the corner of Young Street and Huntly Street is seeking permission to form the space, which could consist of up to eight tables and accommodate 32 seats in summer.

The bar, opposite Ness Bridge, has been in its current location since as far back as 1889.

Bruce Hopkins is representing Marion Anderson of the bar, with the seating area to occupy a space spanning 45 square metres (484 square feet).

Upgrade of stables and equestrian facilities in Muir of Ord

Broomhill Farm near Muir of Ord has lodged plans to upgrade its current facilities for horses.

Proposed on land 135 metres (442ft) to the south east of the farm, Graeme Matheson is seeking to improve and upgrade the stable block and equestrian facilities.

Currently 15 horses are cared for at the farm.

Mark Hornby of MRH Design is representing Broomhill, who also focus on sheep breeding.

A re-purposed cow shed currently serves as the farm’s stables.

Renewable energy proposal for nuclear archive centre

In Wick, solar panels could be deployed in an environmentally friendly move by a local archive centre.

Nucleus, the nuclear and Caithness archive centre, is seeking to install the sun absorbing panels at its site close to Wick Airport.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has submitted the planning application and is being represented by Bruce Kinmond of Aberdeen based Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects.

Caithness’s relationship with nuclear energy spans as far back as 1954, as Dounreay was chosen as the site for a new type of nuclear reactor.

Pick up for Thurso taxi office

A Thurso taxi office could be granted a new lease of life with plans to transform the building into a house.

Situated on 17 Patersons Lane, the building previously was a home before being repurposed for its latest use.

Proposed work includes a new roof covering, demolition of a lean-to and the creation of a small porch.

Andrew Williamson is behind the application. No extra parking spaces will be created.

Glamping pod to host visitors

In Inverinate, Thomas Nice is hoping for approval to install a glamping pod at his home for use as a holiday let.

Mr Nice has requested permission from Highland Council for the accommodation facility on land previously used as a driveway.

The pod would occupy an area of land spanning 20 square metres (215 square feet).

If granted, the pod would be ideally located for visitors with the stunning five sisters of Kintail and the world-famous Eilean Donan Castle just a few miles away.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

