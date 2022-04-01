New seasonal ranger takes up post on Handa island wildlife reserve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has appointed a new seasonal ranger for Handa island wildlife reserve.

Molly Harvey will live and work on the island until the end of August alongside several long-term volunteers.

The team will carry out a programme of seabird monitoring and conservation work, as well as helping thousands of visitors to safely visit the island this summer.

Handa island is owned by Scourie Estate and managed as a wildlife reserve by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The island, which is off the the north-west tip of Scotland, is home to internationally important breeding populations of seabirds including guillemots, razorbills and great skuas.

‘Huge privilege of calling the island home’

Miss Harvey said: “I was drawn to working on Handa for so many reasons, including its unique, extreme, and stunning character. I still can’t quite believe that I have the huge privilege of calling the island home.

“It’s exciting to become immersed in island life with all of its wonderful challenges, and to be living and working closely with a team of passionate and committed volunteers.”

Molly has joined the Scottish Wildlife Trust from RSPB Scotland. Until recently she was based in Inverness as assistant warden for the charity’s reserves in the central Highlands.

Miss Harvey added: “I have a great love of our natural world and I feel humbled to be part of a dedicated team working towards safeguarding special and threatened seabirds.

“It’s also fantastic to have the opportunity to welcome visitors from all walks of life to the island so that they can enjoy this special place.”

The trust is looking for volunteers to spend a month supporting the team on Handa Island this summer. For more information visit scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/VolunteerOnHanda