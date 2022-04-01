New seasonal ranger takes up post on Handa island wildlife reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New seasonal ranger takes up post on Handa island wildlife reserve

By James Masson
April 1, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 6:59 pm
Molly Harvey on Handa Island. Supplied by Scottish Wildlife Trust
The Scottish Wildlife Trust has appointed a new seasonal ranger for Handa island wildlife reserve.

Molly Harvey will live and work on the island until the end of August alongside several long-term volunteers.

The team will carry out a programme of seabird monitoring and conservation work, as well as helping thousands of visitors to safely visit the island this summer.

Handa island is owned by Scourie Estate and managed as a wildlife reserve by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The island, which is off the the north-west tip of Scotland, is home to internationally important breeding populations of seabirds including guillemots, razorbills and great skuas.

‘Huge privilege of calling the island home’

Miss Harvey said: “I was drawn to working on Handa for so many reasons, including its unique, extreme, and stunning character. I still can’t quite believe that I have the huge privilege of calling the island home.

“It’s exciting to become immersed in island life with all of its wonderful challenges, and to be living and working closely with a team of passionate and committed volunteers.”

Molly has joined the Scottish Wildlife Trust from RSPB Scotland. Until recently she was based in Inverness as assistant warden for the charity’s reserves in the central Highlands.

Miss Harvey added: “I have a great love of our natural world and I feel humbled to be part of a dedicated team working towards safeguarding special and threatened seabirds.

“It’s also fantastic to have the opportunity to welcome visitors from all walks of life to the island so that they can enjoy this special place.”

The trust is looking for volunteers to spend a month supporting the team on Handa Island this summer. For more information visit scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/VolunteerOnHanda   

