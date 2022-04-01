‘Huge loss to the town’: New Look store in Wick to permanently close by end of April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Huge loss to the town’: New Look store in Wick to permanently close by end of April

By Denny Andonova
April 1, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 1:42 pm
New Look has announced it is closing in Wick
New Look has announced it is closing in Wick. Stock picture by Kenny Elrick.

Popular fashion chain New Look has announced the closure of its store in Wick – just months after two of their other sites in the north shut for good.

As another blow to the high street in the town, the New Look store at Wick Retail Park will permanently close doors on April 19.

The chain announced their decision on social media “with heavy hearts” and invited customers to take advantage of bargains, which will be on offer until the closure.

This is the only New Look store in the Caithness area, with customers now having to travel more than 100 miles to their nearest one in Inverness.

They wrote on Facebook: “It’s with the heavy hearts we announce the closure of our store on April 19 and we want to take this time to thank the Caithness community for all the amazing support. As a manager I want to thank my team – they are all simply amazing.

“We hope to see you all over the next couple of weeks and we will have plenty of bargains too keep an eye on our social.”

New Look has been contacted to comment.

‘Huge loss to the town’

This is the third New Look store in north Scotland to shut its doors this year following the closure of the fashion chain’s Elgin and Oban sites.

Unhappy shoppers have already shared their views on social media following the announcement, saying it is a “loss to the town”.

Lesley-Ann Crombie wrote: “So sorry to hear this and for all the staff. Lots of memories made there, and will be a huge loss. Can only hope it might be filled with another clothing retailer.”

Kristen Miller posted: “Such a tough time for retail, this is so sad to read. Sending best wishes to all of the team losing their jobs, fingers crossed something comes up quick for you.”

Lara Smith shared: “Will be such a loss to the town. So sorry to read this.”

