‘Huge loss to the town’: New Look store in Wick to permanently close by end of April

Popular fashion chain New Look has announced the closure of its store in Wick – just months after two of their other sites in the north shut for good.

As another blow to the high street in the town, the New Look store at Wick Retail Park will permanently close doors on April 19.

The chain announced their decision on social media “with heavy hearts” and invited customers to take advantage of bargains, which will be on offer until the closure.

This is the only New Look store in the Caithness area, with customers now having to travel more than 100 miles to their nearest one in Inverness.

They wrote on Facebook: “It’s with the heavy hearts we announce the closure of our store on April 19 and we want to take this time to thank the Caithness community for all the amazing support. As a manager I want to thank my team – they are all simply amazing.

“We hope to see you all over the next couple of weeks and we will have plenty of bargains too keep an eye on our social.”

New Look has been contacted to comment.

‘Huge loss to the town’

This is the third New Look store in north Scotland to shut its doors this year following the closure of the fashion chain’s Elgin and Oban sites.

Unhappy shoppers have already shared their views on social media following the announcement, saying it is a “loss to the town”.

Lesley-Ann Crombie wrote: “So sorry to hear this and for all the staff. Lots of memories made there, and will be a huge loss. Can only hope it might be filled with another clothing retailer.”

Kristen Miller posted: “Such a tough time for retail, this is so sad to read. Sending best wishes to all of the team losing their jobs, fingers crossed something comes up quick for you.”

Lara Smith shared: “Will be such a loss to the town. So sorry to read this.”