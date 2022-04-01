Three die with Covid in Highlands as Scotland records 41 new deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 41 people, including three in the Highlands, have died in the past 24 hours due to Covid, according to the latest figures.

While deaths from yesterday jumped up by six, areas including Aberdeenshire, Moray and the islands did not record any deaths from Covid.

Official figures released by the Scottish Government show a smaller total case count at 6,935.

It has been reported there has been timing issue when processing Covid tests. It means some data will be added to Saturday’s totals.

Positive cases recorded across NHS Grampian totalled 651, while Highland had 428 new cases.

The Western Isles recorded 57, while Shetland had 39 and Orkney just 12.

Hospital admissions and vaccinations

The number of people in hospital has risen by two to 2,383 in the past 24 hours.

However, Covid patients in Grampian have risen to 190, breaking yesterday’s record of 186 patients.

Patients in Highland hospitals have dropped from 135 to 124 since yesterday.

From March 1 to April 1, the number of people being treated in hospitals has doubled from 1,191 to 2,383.

However, people currently in intensive care remain at low levels and have dropped from 25 to 22 since yesterday.

Vaccinations continue to provide a high level of immunity across Scotland with people most at risk now receiving their fourth dose or “spring booster”.

A total of 95,070 have now received their fourth dose, while over 3.45 million have received a booster jab.

Face masks required until April 18

In response to the uncertain situation regarding high infection levels, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the rule for wearing face masks would remain in force until April 18.

The legal requirement to wear masks indoors and on public transport was expected to be lifted next week.

However, Ms Sturgeon announced that the rule for wearing a mask in places of worship and while attending marriage and funeral services would end on April 4.