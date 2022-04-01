Three die with Covid in Highlands as Scotland records 41 new deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three die with Covid in Highlands as Scotland records 41 new deaths

By Ross Hempseed
April 1, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 5:32 pm
Inside of hospital

A total of 41 people, including three in the Highlands, have died in the past 24 hours due to Covid, according to the latest figures.

While deaths from yesterday jumped up by six, areas including Aberdeenshire, Moray and the islands did not record any deaths from Covid.

Official figures released by the Scottish Government show a smaller total case count at 6,935.

It has been reported there has been timing issue when processing Covid tests. It means some data will be added to Saturday’s totals.

Positive cases recorded across NHS Grampian totalled 651, while Highland had 428 new cases.

The Western Isles recorded 57, while Shetland had 39 and Orkney just 12.

Hospital admissions and vaccinations

The number of people in hospital has risen by two to 2,383 in the past 24 hours.

However, Covid patients in Grampian have risen to 190, breaking yesterday’s record of 186 patients.

Patients in Highland hospitals have dropped from 135 to 124 since yesterday.

From March 1 to April 1, the number of people being treated in hospitals has doubled from 1,191 to 2,383.

However, people currently in intensive care remain at low levels and have dropped from 25 to 22 since yesterday.

Vaccinations continue to provide a high level of immunity across Scotland with people most at risk now receiving their fourth dose or “spring booster”.

A total of 95,070 have now received their fourth dose, while over 3.45 million have received a booster jab.

Face masks required until April 18

In response to the uncertain situation regarding high infection levels, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the rule for wearing face masks would remain in force until April 18.

The legal requirement to wear masks indoors and on public transport was expected to be lifted next week.

However, Ms Sturgeon announced that the rule for wearing a mask in places of worship and while attending marriage and funeral services would end on April 4.

