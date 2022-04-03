Coastguard helicopters sent to rescue crew from offshore installation near Shetland after fire reported

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguard helicopters were sent to evacuate a number of crew from an offshore installation after a fire was reported on Saturday.

The installation reported the fire just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Stornoway were dispatched to rescue crew members.

A coastguard fixed wing aircraft was also sent to the location situated around 95 nautical miles north-west of Sumburgh, Shetland. The incident was ongoing for nearly four hours.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said on Saturday: “HM Coastguard received a call from an offshore installation reporting a fire on board just after 3pm on April 2.

“The installation is approximately 95 nautical miles west, north-west of Sumburgh, Shetland.

“Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Stornoway have been sent to evacuate a number of the crew to nearby installations.

“A coastguard fixed wing aircraft is also due on scene to provide safety cover for the helicopters. On board firefighters are responding.”

All assets returned to base around 6.45pm on Saturday evening. It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured or how much damage has occurred.