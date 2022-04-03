Coastguard helicopters sent to rescue crew from offshore installation near Shetland after fire reported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coastguard helicopters sent to rescue crew from offshore installation near Shetland after fire reported

By Lottie Hood
April 3, 2022, 8:59 am Updated: April 3, 2022, 6:24 pm
Two helicopters were dispatched to rescue crew members from an offshore installation after a fire was reported.
Two helicopters were dispatched to rescue crew members from an offshore installation after a fire was reported.

Coastguard helicopters were sent to evacuate a number of crew from an offshore installation after a fire was reported on Saturday.

The installation reported the fire just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Stornoway were dispatched to rescue crew members.

A coastguard fixed wing aircraft was also sent to the location situated around 95 nautical miles north-west of Sumburgh, Shetland. The incident was ongoing for nearly four hours.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said on Saturday: “HM Coastguard received a call from an offshore installation reporting a fire on board just after 3pm on April 2.

“The installation is approximately 95 nautical miles west, north-west of Sumburgh, Shetland.

“Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Stornoway have been sent to evacuate a number of the crew to nearby installations.

“A coastguard fixed wing aircraft is also due on scene to provide safety cover for the helicopters. On board firefighters are responding.”

All assets returned to base around 6.45pm on Saturday evening. It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured or how much damage has occurred.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal