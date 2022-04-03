47-year-old man charged in connection with number of thefts in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with recent thefts in Orkney.

The reported incidents took place on Thursday, 24 March within Kirkwall.

A 47-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the series of alleged thefts from secure vehicles.

Sergeant Eric Bruce said: “I would like to thank members of public that came forward to assist us with our inquiries into these incidents.

We can confirm that a 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of thefts from secure vehicles which took place in the Kirkwall community on Thursday, 24 March. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. pic.twitter.com/v3pDqQvz8Q — Northern Police (@northernPolice) April 2, 2022

“Thankfully incidents like this are not common within our community and we remain committed to thoroughly investigating any such reports to identify those responsible.

“I’d further like to remind people to ensure their personal property is secured away out of sight and their vehicles and properties are kept secure, to help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

He reminded anyone having concerns about suspicious activity in the area to contact Kirkwall police station or call 101 to report the matter.