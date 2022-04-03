Polvanie View: Police maintain watch at scene of major incident three days later

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police continue to monitor the scene at Polvanie View three days after a major incident unfolded at a block of flats.

Officers are maintaining a presence outside the homes in the Inverness community after a man was shot and arrested by police on March 31. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, police told the Press and Journal there was no update to the man’s status following his arrest.

Emergency services had been called to Polvanie View on Thursday and discovered a fire within the flats when they arrived.

Metal fences have since been erected around the front and sides of the building while police investigate.

Debris litters the ground beyond the fence with glass shards and pieces of roofing caused during the fire.

As the block of flats backs onto an ongoing construction site, officers have also cordoned off the back of the building with police tape.

It is believed that residents have yet to be let back into the building. The entrance to the block of flats has been boarded up and bolted closed.

There are fears that residents could be waiting months before being allowed back into their homes.

What happened at Polvanie View?

Police were called due to concern for a person at Polvanie View in Inverness at about 3pm on Thursday, March 31.

It is believed the 40-year-old man set fire to his own flat before climbing out a first-floor window.

A stand-off then ensued with armed police with the man in possession a knife and what some locals say was a metal chain whip.

The man then charged at officers before being shot in the leg.

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for further treatment.

While in hospital, it was confirmed by police that the man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

As of Sunday, April 3, police have not charged the man.

Following the event, police issued an appeal to anyone with video footage or information to get in touch due to an investigation being launched into what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident should visit the Police Scotland website.