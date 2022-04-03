Polvanie View: Police maintain watch at scene of major incident three days later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Polvanie View: Police maintain watch at scene of major incident three days later

By Ross Hempseed
April 3, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 4:56 pm
Police at Polvanie View
Police continue to monitor the scene at Polvanie View on Sunday. Picture: Ross Hempseed/DCT Media

Police continue to monitor the scene at Polvanie View three days after a major incident unfolded at a block of flats.

Officers are maintaining a presence outside the homes in the Inverness community after a man was shot and arrested by police on March 31. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, police told the Press and Journal there was no update to the man’s status following his arrest.

Emergency services had been called to Polvanie View on Thursday and discovered a fire within the flats when they arrived.

Metal fences have since been erected around the front and sides of the building while police investigate.

Debris litters the ground beyond the fence with glass shards and pieces of roofing caused during the fire.

Police tape at the rear of the Polvanie View flats.
As the block of flats backs onto a construction site, police tape has cordoned off the area to the public. Picture by Ross Hempseed

As the block of flats backs onto an ongoing construction site, officers have also cordoned off the back of the building with police tape.

It is believed that residents have yet to be let back into the building. The entrance to the block of flats has been boarded up and bolted closed.

There are fears that residents could be waiting months before being allowed back into their homes.

What happened at Polvanie View?

Police were called due to concern for a person at Polvanie View in Inverness at about 3pm on Thursday, March 31.

It is believed the 40-year-old man set fire to his own flat before climbing out a first-floor window.

A stand-off then ensued with armed police with the man in possession a knife and what some locals say was a metal chain whip.

The man then charged at officers before being shot in the leg.

Police and fire crews at Polvanie View.
Emergency services at the scene on March 31. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital for further treatment.

While in hospital, it was confirmed by police that the man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

As of Sunday, April 3, police have not charged the man.

Following the event, police issued an appeal to anyone with video footage or information to get in touch due to an investigation being launched into what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident should visit the Police Scotland website.

