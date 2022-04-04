Highland rail services disrupted by heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Highland rail services disrupted by heavy rain

By Michelle Henderson
April 4, 2022, 2:29 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 7:26 pm
Commuters are likely to be experiencing disruption until 7pm this evening.
Highland rail services are returning to normal as speed restrictions are lifted.

Scotrail services to Kyle of Lochalsh, Oban, Fort William and Mallaig were subject to disruption on Monday due to heavy rain showers.

Commuters experienced more than six hours of disruption as operators battled to keep services running.

Speed restrictions were imposed on the West Highland Line – servicing Mallaig to Glasgow – as well as a number of routes due to the forecast.

Rail services have now returned to normal as the weather begins to improve.

What services are being affected?

Services on the West Highland Line, between Mallaig and Glasgow, were running at a reduced speed due to the weather conditions.

Commuters have also been experiencing a reduction in capacity due to a member of onboard staff falling ill.

The 4pm Mallaig to Glasgow service was reduced from four carriages to two between Mallaig and Crainlarich.

Train services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh were also subject to delay.

Network Rail have completed a £7million programme of upgrades on the west coast railway line.

The West Highland line has been subject to a £7million upgrade by Network Rail.

Rail bosses say the improvements have modernised and improved the reliability of the popular route.

