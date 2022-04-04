Highland rail services disrupted by heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland rail services are returning to normal as speed restrictions are lifted.

Scotrail services to Kyle of Lochalsh, Oban, Fort William and Mallaig were subject to disruption on Monday due to heavy rain showers.

Commuters experienced more than six hours of disruption as operators battled to keep services running.

Speed restrictions were imposed on the West Highland Line – servicing Mallaig to Glasgow – as well as a number of routes due to the forecast.

Rail services have now returned to normal as the weather begins to improve.

What services are being affected?

Services on the West Highland Line, between Mallaig and Glasgow, were running at a reduced speed due to the weather conditions.

Commuters have also been experiencing a reduction in capacity due to a member of onboard staff falling ill.

The 4pm Mallaig to Glasgow service was reduced from four carriages to two between Mallaig and Crainlarich.

Train services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh were also subject to delay.

The West Highland line has been subject to a £7million upgrade by Network Rail.

Rail bosses say the improvements have modernised and improved the reliability of the popular route.