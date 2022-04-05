Spaceport: Landowner signs agreement with HIE over Sutherland satellite launch plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Spaceport: Landowner signs agreement with HIE over Sutherland satellite launch plans

By John Ross
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
HIE and Wildland Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding over a planned spaceport in Sutherland.
A landowner who previously launched a legal challenge against a spaceport in Sutherland has agreed to work with the project backers.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Wildland Limited relating to plans for the £17.3 million satellite launch site.

Space Hub Sutherland will be sited on the A’ Mhoine peninsula, within the community-owned Melness Crofters Estate and next to land owned by Wildland.

Plans for up to 12 launches a year from a single launch pad were approved by Highland Council in August 2020.

Decision subject to 34 conditions

The decision was subject to HIE addressing 34 conditions that cover issues including environmental protection, roads and safety.

Wildland, owned by Anders Holch Povlsen, Scotland’s richest man, opposed the council decision, leading to a judicial review.

But the judge Lord Doherty rejected Wildland’s case.  The company decided not to appeal, but said it was “deeply disappointed” at the decision.

Scottish Land Court approval, which was also required as the proposed development is on crofting land, was then granted.

In the memorandum, both parties confirm their commitment to work constructively on opportunities for sustainable economic and community development in and around Tongue, Melness and Skerray.

The proposed Space Hub Sutherland spaceport site.

Each will continue separately to support their own initiatives that they consider appropriate for the area and for the sustainable development of the space sector in the Highlands and Islands.

A third signatory to the memorandum is Braesgill Ltd, a sister company to Wildland, which holds a sporting lease with Melness Crofters Estate.

In the memorandum, HIE agrees that spaceport launches will be restricted to 12 per year until at least 2029, in line with planning conditions.

Wildland also agrees not to object to planning applications or variations submitted by HIE in relation to the site.

This is on condition these are for minor adjustments and there is no increase of infrastructure or launch activity planned as a result of any application.

Space hub will be ‘key economic driver’

David Oxley, HIE director of strategic projects, said: “We’re very pleased to be entering into this agreement with Wildland and Braesgill.

“We have lots of ambition to make Space Hub Sutherland a key driver of the local economy, boosting the community by creating jobs, attracting investment and supporting research opportunities.

“At the same time, we are determined to be a committed custodian of the natural environment around the launch site and a good neighbour within the community.

“The support of Melness Crofters Estate and input from a range of local people and organisations, including those in the Space Hub Sutherland Community Liaison Group, have been vital in helping us develop the project and prepare for construction getting under way later this year.

Anders Holch Povlsen raised a legal action against the plans.

“This memorandum of understanding sets out a framework for HIE, Wildland and Braesgill to pursue our individual initiatives, while building a relationship that recognises we have common goals too.

“That’s a positive step forward for the local area.”

Tim Kirkwood, CEO of Wildland Limited, said Wildland supports local investment and development, creating both jobs and opportunities for families in its growing conservation and tourism business in the area.

“We owe it to future generations that the wider unspoiled landscape and the nature that thrives on it, has every opportunity to be protected.

“So, we’re glad to have had the matter of the planning consent thoroughly reviewed and the requirements for any further consents that may be necessary to operate the development clarified.”

The spaceport is expected to create 61 local jobs and a further 250 across the region.

