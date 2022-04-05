Emergency services called to report of collision on A9 near Alness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All lanes of the A9 are restricted in both directions near Rosskeen Church.

According to Traffic Scotland, the route has been affected following reports of a collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

18:00 📟 Both appliances mobilised to a 3 vehicle Rtc on the A9 by Rosskeen church. All occupants released prior to fire service arrival. Crews made scene safe and disconnected vehicle batteries before making up and returning to home station 🚒🚒 #S30P6 #S30P7 — Invergordon Fire Station🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) April 5, 2022

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed crews attended the incident, but no action was necessary.

Traffic Scotland reported the road was clear at 7.10pm.