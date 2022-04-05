‘You never know it might save a life one day’: Western Isles bakery has defibrillator fitted at business unit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island Bakery Organics near Tobermory has installed a public access defibrillator, adding to the network of 33 machines across Mull and Iona.

Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT) has carried out the programme of providing life-saving machines across the islands thanks to the support of grants, individuals, groups and businesses.

Joe Reade and to Cathy Mellor of Island Bakery Organic have agreed to take care of the defibrillator at the biscuit factory and will carry out the monthly checks to keep it in peak condition.

Moray Finch, of MICT, said: “Mull and Iona Community Trust has created a network of 33 public access defibrillators spread across Mull, Iona, Erraid and Ulva all linked to the UK wide system used by the ambulance services to direct 999 callers in the event of an emergency.

“Island Bakery Organics, a family run business in Tobermory is the latest business on the island to host a defibrillator, making it accessible 24/7 to the local community in a weatherproof heated cabinet.”

‘It might save a life one day’

The network includes every school on Mull, fish farms, sheltered housing, two former public telephone boxes and the Calmac office in Craignure.

MICT even carries a defibrillator on the latest of its community transport vehicles, an all electric Mercedes eVito.

Joe Reade who runs owns the factory with wife Dawn, said: “Dawn and I were keen to sponsor it after a close friend suffered a cardiac arrest a year ago.

“He happily survived. The outcome would have been very different had he not had quick medical help. I hope our defib is never needed – but who knows, one day it could save a life.”

Donations towards the running cost of a defibrillator or to find out more about what is involved in hosting one, contact mfinch@mict.co.uk.