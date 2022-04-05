‘You never know it might save a life one day’: Western Isles bakery has defibrillator fitted at business unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘You never know it might save a life one day’: Western Isles bakery has defibrillator fitted at business unit

By Louise Glen
April 5, 2022, 8:28 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 8:51 pm
Moray Finch, Cathy Mellor and Joe Reid. Supplied by Mull and Iona Community Trust.
Moray Finch, Cathy Mellor and Joe Reid. Supplied by Mull and Iona Community Trust.

Island Bakery Organics near Tobermory has installed a public access defibrillator, adding to the network of 33 machines across Mull and Iona.

Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT) has carried out the programme of providing life-saving machines across the islands thanks to the support of grants, individuals, groups and businesses.

Joe Reade and to Cathy Mellor of Island Bakery Organic have agreed to take care of the defibrillator at the biscuit factory and will carry out the monthly checks to keep it in peak condition.

Network of 33 machines across the islands

Moray Finch, of MICT, said: “Mull and Iona Community Trust has created a network of 33 public access defibrillators spread across Mull, Iona, Erraid and Ulva all linked to the UK wide system used by the ambulance services to direct 999 callers in the event of an emergency.

“Island Bakery Organics, a family run business in Tobermory is the latest business on the island to host a defibrillator, making it accessible 24/7 to the local community in a weatherproof heated cabinet.”

Tobermory, Mull.
Tobermory, Mull.

‘It might save a life one day’

The network includes every school on Mull, fish farms, sheltered housing, two former public telephone boxes and the Calmac office in Craignure.

MICT even carries a defibrillator on the latest of its community transport vehicles, an all electric Mercedes eVito.

Joe Reade who runs owns the factory with wife Dawn, said: “Dawn and I were keen to sponsor it after a close friend suffered a cardiac arrest a year ago.

“He happily survived. The outcome would have been very different had he not had quick medical help. I hope our defib is never needed – but who knows, one day it could save a life.”

Donations towards the running cost of a defibrillator or to find out more about what is involved in hosting one, contact mfinch@mict.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal