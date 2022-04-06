Met Office warns more heavy snow is on its way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Met Office warns more heavy snow is on its way

By Lauren Robertson
April 6, 2022, 11:41 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 2:45 pm

More heavy snow is due to fall across the Highlands and Grampian tonight.

Just one day after a yellow warning for snow was issued for the north and north-east, the Met Office has issued another.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast from midnight and is expected to last until around 9am tomorrow. Conditions are likely to be worse in inland areas.

This is expected to cause delays to transport overnight and moving into the day.

In Aberdeen, temperatures are forecast to be about 4C, dipping to 3C at their lowest.

Temperatures in Inverness are expected to be about 3C with lows of 2C in the early hours of Thursday morning, which also looks to be the case up north in Thurso and west in Fort William.

On higher ground around Aviemore, temperatures are expected to go just below freezing to -1C.

The Met Office has warned that low temperatures on higher roads could increase the chances of icy conditions.

Bear Scotland has assured the public that they will be keeping an eye on roads and have their gritters out trying to keep them safe for drivers.

Kildrummy Castle grounds on Tuesday. Supplied by Peter Mack.

Speed restrictions are already in place for trains along the west coast after heavy rain over the past couple of days.

There could remain in place and be extended tomorrow, so commuters are advised to check with their transport provider before travelling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]