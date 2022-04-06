Met Office warns more heavy snow is on its way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More heavy snow is due to fall across the Highlands and Grampian tonight.

Just one day after a yellow warning for snow was issued for the north and north-east, the Met Office has issued another.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast from midnight and is expected to last until around 9am tomorrow. Conditions are likely to be worse in inland areas.

This is expected to cause delays to transport overnight and moving into the day.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across many northern parts of Scotland

Thursday 0000 – 0900 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mGobMKODim — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2022

In Aberdeen, temperatures are forecast to be about 4C, dipping to 3C at their lowest.

Temperatures in Inverness are expected to be about 3C with lows of 2C in the early hours of Thursday morning, which also looks to be the case up north in Thurso and west in Fort William.

On higher ground around Aviemore, temperatures are expected to go just below freezing to -1C.

The Met Office has warned that low temperatures on higher roads could increase the chances of icy conditions.

Bear Scotland has assured the public that they will be keeping an eye on roads and have their gritters out trying to keep them safe for drivers.

Speed restrictions are already in place for trains along the west coast after heavy rain over the past couple of days.

There could remain in place and be extended tomorrow, so commuters are advised to check with their transport provider before travelling.