‘You couldn’t make it up’: Man shares video of Bear Scotland cutting the grass in snow at side of a A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘You couldn’t make it up’: Man shares video of Bear Scotland cutting the grass in snow at side of a A9

By Ross Hempseed
April 6, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 5:55 pm
Worker cutting grass in snow at side of A9.
Road worker strimming grass in the snow. Photo: Fraser Bonthrone

Roads bosses have praised the dedication of a Highland worker filmed strimming grass in the snow – but confessed they should have stopped.

The hilarious clip shows a worker from Bear Scotland attempting to trim the grass at the side of the A9 Inverness to Wick road even though the ground is covered in snow.

In recent days, the north and north-east have been experiencing snow and ice, which would not look out of place in December.

The Easter Holidays are usually the beginning of the warmer weather leading into spring and summer, however, the Met Office are warning of more snow to come.

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for the Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire as the winter weather continues.

Embo resident, Fraser Bonthrone, posted the video to social media with the caption: “Gotta laugh Bear Scotland can’t repair the pot holes on the A9 but the can cut the grass in the snow.”

Gotta laugh Bear Scotland can't repair the pot holes on the A9 but the can cut the grass in the snow 🙈🙈

Posted by Fraser Bonthrone on Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Bear Scotland has a contract with Transport Scotland to keep areas alongside major roads in Scotland clean and tidy.

A spokesman at Bear Scotland said: “As required by our contract with Transport Scotland, the season for grass cutting on the trunk roads has commenced.

“The works this week have been impacted by somewhat unseasonal snow showers, and whilst we admire the dedication of our landscaping team, on this occasion, the works should have stopped. The team have been reminded.”

The video has been viewed around 293,000 times with over 7,000 shares.

One user commented: “You couldn’t make it up.”

Another wrote: “No way! Seen it all now.”

Some users speculated that the stunt had been a set-up saying: “This can’t be real. It must be a set-up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal