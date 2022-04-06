‘You couldn’t make it up’: Man shares video of Bear Scotland cutting the grass in snow at side of a A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roads bosses have praised the dedication of a Highland worker filmed strimming grass in the snow – but confessed they should have stopped.

The hilarious clip shows a worker from Bear Scotland attempting to trim the grass at the side of the A9 Inverness to Wick road even though the ground is covered in snow.

In recent days, the north and north-east have been experiencing snow and ice, which would not look out of place in December.

The Easter Holidays are usually the beginning of the warmer weather leading into spring and summer, however, the Met Office are warning of more snow to come.

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for the Highland, Moray and Aberdeenshire as the winter weather continues.

Embo resident, Fraser Bonthrone, posted the video to social media with the caption: “Gotta laugh Bear Scotland can’t repair the pot holes on the A9 but the can cut the grass in the snow.”

Bear Scotland has a contract with Transport Scotland to keep areas alongside major roads in Scotland clean and tidy.

A spokesman at Bear Scotland said: “As required by our contract with Transport Scotland, the season for grass cutting on the trunk roads has commenced.

“The works this week have been impacted by somewhat unseasonal snow showers, and whilst we admire the dedication of our landscaping team, on this occasion, the works should have stopped. The team have been reminded.”

The video has been viewed around 293,000 times with over 7,000 shares.

One user commented: “You couldn’t make it up.”

Another wrote: “No way! Seen it all now.”

Some users speculated that the stunt had been a set-up saying: “This can’t be real. It must be a set-up.”