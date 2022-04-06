International Island Games Association met in Orkney to discuss future post-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

International Island Games Association met in Orkney to discuss future post-pandemic

By Ross Hempseed
April 6, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 4:13 pm
The International Island Games Association met in Orkney to discuss the games future. Supplied by the IIGA.
The International Island Games Association met in Orkney to discuss the games future. Supplied by the IIGA.

The International Island Games Association has met in Orkney to discuss the upcoming games in Guernsey next year.

It is the first in-person meeting for executive members of the IIGA in two years.

They met on April 1 to discuss preparations for the upcoming games in 2023 in Guernsey.

The games were initially due to be in 2021 but were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Additional items on the agenda were the subsequent games due to take place in Orkney in 2025 and Anglesey in 2027.

The International Island Games brings together 23 island members, including Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Islands further afield also participate, including Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Menorca in Spain and Gotland in Sweden.

‘Friendship, competition and development of island communities.’

The 2023 edition will bring an expected 3,500 participants competing across 14 sports such as football, basketball, athletics and shooting.

Chairman Jorgen Pettersson, said: “Next summer we will celebrate the NatWest International Island Games again in Guernsey.

“It will be for the 19th time since the birth of the IIGA in 1985 in the Isle of Man.

“Our Games will continue to contribute to friendship, competition and development of island communities”.

Orkney is due to host the event for the first time in July 2025, and members of public bodies came together at the meeting to back Orkney’s participation.

Plans are already being carried out to make areas suitable to host the thousands of people due to come to the islands.

Mr Pettersson added: “Our main objective is to develop sports within the islands, and therefore it is inspiring to see a new island joining in and becoming a host island.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal