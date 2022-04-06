International Island Games Association met in Orkney to discuss future post-pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The International Island Games Association has met in Orkney to discuss the upcoming games in Guernsey next year.

It is the first in-person meeting for executive members of the IIGA in two years.

They met on April 1 to discuss preparations for the upcoming games in 2023 in Guernsey.

The games were initially due to be in 2021 but were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Additional items on the agenda were the subsequent games due to take place in Orkney in 2025 and Anglesey in 2027.

The International Island Games brings together 23 island members, including Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Islands further afield also participate, including Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Menorca in Spain and Gotland in Sweden.

‘Friendship, competition and development of island communities.’

The 2023 edition will bring an expected 3,500 participants competing across 14 sports such as football, basketball, athletics and shooting.

Chairman Jorgen Pettersson, said: “Next summer we will celebrate the NatWest International Island Games again in Guernsey.

“It will be for the 19th time since the birth of the IIGA in 1985 in the Isle of Man.

“Our Games will continue to contribute to friendship, competition and development of island communities”.

Orkney is due to host the event for the first time in July 2025, and members of public bodies came together at the meeting to back Orkney’s participation.

Plans are already being carried out to make areas suitable to host the thousands of people due to come to the islands.

Mr Pettersson added: “Our main objective is to develop sports within the islands, and therefore it is inspiring to see a new island joining in and becoming a host island.”