Jackknifed lorry blocks A9 as poor weather causes travel disruption

A section of the A9 is currently blocked due to a jackknifed lorry in the snow.

The northbound lane of the A9 Inverness to Perth road is blocked by the lorry between Craggie and Dalmagarry, near the Daviot junction.

The southbound lane has also been closed to allow recovery.

Officers are at the scene and gritters are working to try and remove the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7am on Thursday, April 7, to a report of a lorry jackknifed on the A9 at the Fort Augustus junction, Daviot.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is currently blocked.”

Traffic is at a stand still with a suggested diversion via Moy in place.

Motorists are being advised to use caution in the area as weather conditions remain poor.

UPDATE ❗️ 07:40⌚️#A9 – DAVIOT The #A9 Northbound is Closed near to Daviot due to an incident involving a lorry in Snow. Police are now on scene, and working with Gritters to try and remove the lorry. Traffic is stationary, and weather conditions in the area are very poor. pic.twitter.com/ZSwePl3qZp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 7, 2022

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow that is in place until 9am today.

A number of routes in the north and north-east have been affected by the severe weather.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that the snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul the A939 have been closed.

Drivers in Moray are being warned to expect delays on the A96 between Fochabers and Keith.

Caution is advised due to flooding on the road eastbound and westbound near the junction with the A95 at Keith.

More to follow.