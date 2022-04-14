Care home becomes target for wayward golf balls in ‘shocking’ and ‘dangerous’ practice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A care home for the elderly has become a target for carelessly-aimed golf balls which have rained down on its grounds.

Management of Eadar Glinn in Oban, fearful for the safety of its 17 residents, plus that of its visitors and staff, have shared their concerns online.

And the captain of Oban’s Glencruitten Golf Club, home to famous Scottish pro Robert MacIntyre, has said there is absolutely no excuse for the shocking and dangerous behaviour.

Call comes after previous incidents

Care home management have issued a polite call for people practising their swing to be careful and consider where the balls could land.

A window of the home in the town’s Drummore Road was smashed by a wayward ball last year.

But the problem has continued, with balls appearing to be coming from the Morvern Hill housing area situated behind Eadar Glinn.

Morvern Hill, where there are around 50 houses, is about 240 yards from Eadar Glinn as the crow flies.

The average driving distance for amateur male golfers is around 216 yards.

Convinced that the behaviour isn’t malicious, the home’s management has not reported it to police.

But Charles Spreadbury, captain of the local golf club, situated a short bus ride from the housing estate, says he doesn’t understand why.

‘Absolutely no excuse’

Mr Spreadbury said: “There is absolutely no excuse for this sort of behaviour. It is shocking and very dangerous. We do not condone this carry-on whatsoever.

“There are much safer ways of playing golf than hitting balls over the top of an old folks home, in a residential area.

“A golf ball can travel at speeds of between 70 to 120mph. If that hit an elderly person on the head it would kill them.

“Morvern Hill and Drummore Road are all part of a built up area. There is no way you should be hitting a ball unless you are hitting it into a purpose built net.

‘Beggars belief’

“You should never be hitting a golf ball out in the open. Especially not when there are elderly residents down there.

“Not only that, there are trains. The railway line separates Morvern Hill and Eadar Glinn. Oban Fire Station on Soroba Road is just next door.

“It beggars belief. I don’t understand why Eadar Glinn are not reporting this to police.”

He added: “We have got three enclosed driving bays and a putting facility, all free to use if you phone up and book.”

A post shared on social media by the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership states: “Eadar Glinn Care Home staff are worried about the safety of residents, staff and visitors due to the building being a target for wayward golf balls in the grounds.

“The care home has more than 17 residents and backs onto Morvern Hill. Last year one of our windows were smashed by an off target golf ball.

“In a bid to keep residents, staff and visitors safe, we are kindly asking budding golfers to watch where they aim, and young people enjoying playing outdoors, or practising their golf skills to be aware of the health and safety of others in and around the care home grounds.”

‘It shouldn’t be happening’

Marri Malloy, chairwoman of Oban Community Council, lives not far from Morvern Hill.

She said: “It is an ongoing problem and it shouldn’t be happening. It must be frightening the life out of the elderly people.

“Someone must know who it is.

“It’s probably just a young person who is trying to improve their swing.

“Surely it is just a matter of the police going up there, asking questions and issuing some advice. I certainly don’t think it is any way malicious.

“I am quite sure it is some young people who are just being a bit thoughtless.”

No further comment

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership did not wish to add anything further to what the home’s management has already said online.

Oban’s Glencruitten Golf Course is located more than one-and-a-half miles away from Eadar Glinn.

Two years ago, a man who struck a baby in the eye while playing golf in an English public park was spared jail.

Police said they would not comment as no incident had been reported by the care home.