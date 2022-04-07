Surgical ward at Western Isles Hospital remains shut due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Surgical ward at Western Isles Hospital remains shut due to Covid

By Ross Hempseed
April 7, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 3:11 pm
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway.

The closure of a surgical ward due to a Covid outbreak has been extended.

Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway closed its surgical ward last week as a result of the outbreak, with all theatre and non-urgent endoscopies postponed.

NHS Western Isles has now extended this, while also shutting the ward to all new admissions except for emergency cases.

The health board also confirmed that a total of 21 people, both staff and patients, have contracted coronavirus during the outbreak on the ward.

Essential visitors only are currently allowed.

Daily checks to ensure safety when reopened

Several wards at the hospital have had to be closed off due to Covid outbreaks, including Ward 1 – which only reopened three days before the surgical closure.

An incident management group has been checking the ward daily to ensure it is safe to reopen.

NHS Western Isles nurse and AHP director Fiona McKenzie said: “The closure of the ward to non-emergency admissions was essential to help prevent further spread of Covid-19 within the ward and to protect our patients and staff.

“Regretfully we have had no other option in the circumstances than to take the decision to postpone planned theatre and endoscopy activity for a short period.

“We will resume these services as quickly as we can, and would like to apologise sincerely to any patients affected.”

