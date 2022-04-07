Surgical ward at Western Isles Hospital remains shut due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The closure of a surgical ward due to a Covid outbreak has been extended.

Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway closed its surgical ward last week as a result of the outbreak, with all theatre and non-urgent endoscopies postponed.

NHS Western Isles has now extended this, while also shutting the ward to all new admissions except for emergency cases.

The health board also confirmed that a total of 21 people, both staff and patients, have contracted coronavirus during the outbreak on the ward.

Essential visitors only are currently allowed.

Daily checks to ensure safety when reopened

Several wards at the hospital have had to be closed off due to Covid outbreaks, including Ward 1 – which only reopened three days before the surgical closure.

An incident management group has been checking the ward daily to ensure it is safe to reopen.

NHS Western Isles nurse and AHP director Fiona McKenzie said: “The closure of the ward to non-emergency admissions was essential to help prevent further spread of Covid-19 within the ward and to protect our patients and staff.

“Regretfully we have had no other option in the circumstances than to take the decision to postpone planned theatre and endoscopy activity for a short period.

“We will resume these services as quickly as we can, and would like to apologise sincerely to any patients affected.”