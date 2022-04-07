WATCH: Cromarty Firth’s newest vessel undergoes final trial in heavy waters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Port of Cromarty Firth has released dramatic footage of its new pilot vessel being put to the test in strong waters.

Specialist boat builders captured the footage of the boat during its “rigorous” final trial ahead of its move to Scotland.

It shows the boat successfully navigating strong waves during pre-delivery trials off the coast of Ireland, where it was built by Safehaven Marine.

Once it arrives at its new home, the Balbair will begin service in the waters of the Cromarty Firth.

Graham Grant, marine support manager for the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “The Balblair is a fantastic new state-of-the-art vessel, capable of operating in the most challenging and difficult sea conditions, as the incredible video and photographs show.

“She’s a very welcome addition to our fleet and will provide an efficient, safe and stable platform for performing pilotage operations.

“We very much look forward to taking delivery and bringing her into service.”

Joining a successful fleet

The Balbair, an Interceptor 48 class vessel, will join a fleet responsible for transporting pilots between the port’s base at Invergordon and the vessels that enter the Cromarty Firth.

It is the second pilot vessel that has been built by Safehaven Marine for the port, which is part of an investment totalling more than £1.5million since 2019.

Safehaven Marine managing director Frank Kowalski added: “It’s always particularly satisfying to receive a repeat order, as we did after delivering the Dalmore, the first pilot boat, to the Cromarty Firth in 2019.

“It shows how successful the boat has been in operation, and the Port’s confidence in Safehaven Marine as a builder.”