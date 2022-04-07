WATCH: Cromarty Firth’s newest vessel undergoes final trial in heavy waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Cromarty Firth’s newest vessel undergoes final trial in heavy waters

By Ellie Milne
April 7, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 4:40 pm

The Port of Cromarty Firth has released dramatic footage of its new pilot vessel being put to the test in strong waters.

Specialist boat builders captured the footage of the boat during its “rigorous” final trial ahead of its move to Scotland.

It shows the boat successfully navigating strong waves during pre-delivery trials off the coast of Ireland, where it was built by Safehaven Marine.

Once it arrives at its new home, the Balbair will begin service in the waters of the Cromarty Firth.

Graham Grant, marine support manager for the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “The Balblair is a fantastic new state-of-the-art vessel, capable of operating in the most challenging and difficult sea conditions, as the incredible video and photographs show.

“She’s a very welcome addition to our fleet and will provide an efficient, safe and stable platform for performing pilotage operations.

“We very much look forward to taking delivery and bringing her into service.”

Joining a successful fleet

The Balbair, an Interceptor 48 class vessel, will join a fleet responsible for transporting pilots between the port’s base at Invergordon and the vessels that enter the Cromarty Firth.

It is the second pilot vessel that has been built by Safehaven Marine for the port, which is part of an investment totalling more than £1.5million since 2019.

Safehaven Marine managing director Frank Kowalski added: “It’s always particularly satisfying to receive a repeat order, as we did after delivering the Dalmore, the first pilot boat, to the Cromarty Firth in 2019.

“It shows how successful the boat has been in operation, and the Port’s confidence in Safehaven Marine as a builder.”

