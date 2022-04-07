Firefighters tackle blaze at Alness Industrial Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Alness last night.

Firefighters discovered a building within Alness Industrial Estate “well-alight” when they arrived at the scene on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised about 10pm, and crews from Invergordon, Dingwall and Tain worked for three hours to bring the flames under control.

📟 both appliances mobilised just after 10pm last night alongside both Dingwall appliances to a building fire in Alness. Building within industrial estate well alight. A number of BA teams, main jets and hosereel jets used to extinguish fire 🔥 🚒 — Invergordon Fire Station🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) April 7, 2022

A total of five fire appliances attended the incident.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and and one main jet to tackle the blaze.

The stop message was received around 12.52am.

Crews remained at the scene for some time to dampen down hot spots.