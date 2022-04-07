One lane reopens after heavy snow closed A9 at Drumochter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Perth to Inverness road at Drumochter has partially reopened in both directions.

Traffic Scotland said one lane was now running in both directions, following an earlier collision.

Police are directing traffic on the route, with motorists are reporting long delays,

Bus passengers with tickets between Inverness and Perth have been told they will be accepted on ScotRail services.

Gritters and snow ploughs are continuing to work on the stretch of road.

Traffic cameras from the area show that snow is still lying on the roadside.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said: “One lane now running in both directions around Drumochter following an earlier collision. Police are currently directing traffic”

Highland Council tweeted a photo showing a line of traffic, saying the incident was on the border between Highland and Perth and Kinross Council areas.

Scottish Citylink said bus tickets would be accepted on ScotRail between Inverness and Perth.

Weather warning

The Met Office warned yesterday that there would be heavy snow in the area, saying temperature would dip to below zero in parts of the country.