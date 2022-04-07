One lane reopens after heavy snow closed A9 at Drumochter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

One lane reopens after heavy snow closed A9 at Drumochter

By Louise Glen
April 7, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 7:45 pm
Drumochter. Supplied by DCT.
Drumochter. Supplied by DCT.

The A9 Perth to Inverness road at Drumochter has partially reopened in both directions.

Traffic Scotland said one lane was now running in both directions, following an earlier collision.

Police are directing traffic on the route, with motorists are reporting long delays,

Bus passengers with tickets between Inverness and Perth have been told they will be accepted on ScotRail services.

Gritters and snow ploughs are continuing to work  on the stretch of road.

Definitely not fife but if you heading up norththe A9 Dalnaspidal just south of Dalwhinnie. Both lanes closed at present. Weathers wild

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Thursday, 7 April 2022

Traffic cameras from the area show that snow is still lying on the roadside.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said: “One lane now running in both directions around Drumochter following an earlier collision. Police are currently directing traffic”

Highland Council tweeted a photo showing a line of traffic, saying the incident was on the border between Highland and Perth and Kinross Council areas.

Scottish Citylink said bus tickets would be accepted on ScotRail between Inverness and Perth.

Weather warning

The Met Office warned yesterday that there would be heavy snow in the area, saying temperature would dip to below zero in parts of the country.

