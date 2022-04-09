Highland cyclist’s determination took him from intensive care to marathons following a life-changing accident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Georgeson woke up from a coma to be given the devastating news he may never walk again.

Having suffered a broken back, neck and ribs, collapsed lung, a pelvic bleed and traumatic brain injury he was lucky to have survived at all.

However, his recovery from the catastrophic result of being knocked off his bike four years ago has surprised doctors and even himself.

It’s been far from an easy ride, but Mark has returned to cycling and running, and has even climbed more than 60 Munros since his accident.

Three marathons planned to help charities

He recently completed the Inverness Half Marathon in under two hours and plans to take part in three extreme events this year.

In June he will compete in the Celtman Solo Point Five event in Ross-shire, which includes a 1.2 mile swim, 57-mile cycle over the infamous Bealach Na Ba road, and a 14-mile run.

He has also entered the Loch Ness Marathon in October and the Dava Way ultra marathon over 50km (31 miles) in November.

Money from the four events will go to two charities, The Oxygen Works and Headway Highland, which helped Mark during his recovery.

“It is fantastic to be able to give back to the charities that helped me so much and help so many other people,” he said.

The gruelling events are nothing compared to the punishing and life-changing journey he’s endured.

At the time of his accident on June 28, 2018, Mark, who is from Shetland and now lives in Inverness, was the fittest he had ever been.

A regular competitor in running and cycling events, he had completed the Highland Cross a week before.

He was also preparing for the Scottish national middle distance triathlon championships in Aberfeldy.

During a training run, he was about a mile out of Muir of Ord heading for Inverness when he was struck by a van.

Mark recalls nothing about the accident

A subsequent court case heard that, as well as his multiple physical injuries, the father-of-three was left with cognitive and memory problems.

In fact, Mark, 46, remembers nothing of the accident, although says he’ll never forget the date.

He was unconscious for five weeks, having been in a coma for a few days and then an induced coma.

“When I came out of the coma I remember the consultant saying I may never walk again and that I might be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

“I was shellshocked, but I remember thinking ‘That’s not going to be the outcome of this situation if I’ve anything to do with it’”.

That same night he struggled to the toilet by himself, showing the determination and positive attitude that was to drive him through the coming months.

“I have been told by many health professionals since the accident that my fitness was a major asset in surviving and the recovery I have made so far.

“Mindset is also a massive thing. Specialists that they didn’t meet many people with such a positive outlook to get better.

“I suppose I have surprised myself in a lot of ways.”

His treatment included a tracheotomy to help his breathing after the collapsed lung, and later an operation on his broken back.

Project managing a recovery

After moving from intensive care to a rehab ward, he was discharged eight weeks after the accident.

Mark continued his rehabilitation by going to the gym, pool and yoga sessions with friends. As his strength returned, he graduated from an exercise bike to a mountain bike.

But the extent of his injuries meant he was medically retired from his job with Scottish Enterprise in Inverness where he helped firms apply for European funding for offshore renewables.

“I was a project manager and used to being in control of things. So I began project managing my recovery.”

He stresses the importance of setting himself small goals at the outset: “I just broke things down, tried not to think too far ahead and focused on what was on front of me.

“At first it was goals like eating solid food, to walk again, to get the brain working a little better.

“The danger is you flip back to the person you were before the accident and you think of all the things you could do then.”

Mark describes his brain injury this way: “It’s like someone smacked your head and all the information you ever retained has fallen on the ground. It’s just a mess and no order to it.”

For months after the accident he struggled to have conversations and couldn’t recall information or names.

He used brain training games and studying online to regain cognitive health.

Help from medics, friends, family and charities

But he also credits help from occupational therapists, a neuro-psychologist and friends and family, especially his mother Sylvia (“amazing and a complete rock”) for his recovery.

In addition, he was assisted by oxygen therapy at The Oxygen Works, and Headway Highland which supports people with brain injuries.

“I have a long list of people without whom I would not be here today.”

But he admits he suffered from depression for a period when he first left hospital.

“The darkest moments were at the start of the recovery when I was at the flat.

“I couldn’t work and was seeing fewer and fewer people. It was a difficult thing to get to grips with.

“You have to make the effort to organise coffees and meetings with people.

“The social contact was so important for my recovery, but unless I made it happen, it simply didn’t.”

He added: “It’s hard to reflect on it, but I now feel 99% positive most of the time. I’m alive and looking forward.

“In the early days after the accident my positivity was a lot lower. I had to overcome a lot of self-doubt, mainly by taking things on.

“You have to be positive about the things you can do rather than the things you can’t do.

“Talking it through with people is also a big part of the process. If you lock it away and try to deal with it yourself you just crumble.”

A return to part-time working

He now believes he is 10% away from where he was pre-accident.

He still has some difficulty recalling information and cannot spend long periods on a computer.

But he works part-time at a bike hire firm and volunteers at The Oxygen Works, where he is now vice-chairman, and Headway Highland, as well as Highland Befrienders.

He has also returned to triathlon coaching which has helped build his self-confidence to communicate again.

He details his remarkable fightback in a blog which be began as a cathartic process and now hopes it can inspire others.

“Even if one person reads it and gets something out of it, that’s job done.

“I’ve read so many stories about people who recovered from accidents and gone on to do incredible things.

“Everyone is capable of things way beyond what they think is possible.

“Given what I’ve been through, it would be remiss of me not to try to find a way to use that to help other people going through difficult times themselves.”

Lee Gordon, charity manager at Headway Highland, says Mark is an enthusiastic, motivating and supportive member of the charity.

“He has made a truly remarkable recovery from his injuries and is an inspiration to so many people.”

He says taking part in the gruelling challenges to support charity is typical of Mark.

Inspirational Mark gives hope to others

“Why do one when you can do four? I wish him every success in his amazing fundraising endeavours this year.”

Leigh-Ann Little, CEO of The Oxygen Works, says Mark’s recovery has been “truly incredible and humbling”.

She said: “His personal story is one of overcoming adversity which inspires hope in others.

“Not happy with setting himself a mammoth personal and physical challenge, he then wanted to show his thanks to two charities he credits with supporting his current health and wellbeing by adding a fundraising target to his efforts.

“He is nothing short of inspirational. His story has and will give hope to many others.”