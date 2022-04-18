Alistair Wilson: Detectives remain committed in hunt for the banker’s killer on home soil and abroad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives leading the investigation into the notorious doorstep murder of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson remain committed to using international and UK resources to catch his killer.

A recent trip to Canada to interview a key witness cost nearly £9,000, which reinforces the determination to solve the murder, according to the town’s former provost.

It shows officers are prepared to follow leads at home or abroad in the case that remains unsolved after more than 17 years.

No one has ever been arrested for the crime.

No motive for the murder of the father-of-two has ever been established.

Transatlantic police trip

Last month, detectives flew to Canada to speak to key witness former local barman Andy Burnett in Nova Scotia.

At the time of the murder, Mr Burnett was the landlord of the nearby Havelock Hotel – where Mrs Wilson ran for help after her husband was shot.

Sandy Park, who was Nairn’s Provost at the time of Alistair’s murder, believes officers from the major investigation team’s trip to Canada reinforces their commitment in the hunt.

Resources to follow lines of investigation abroad and UK

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveal the breakdown of costs related to the detectives’ trip to Nova Scotia.

The cost of four return flights from Scotland to Halifax was £4,405.64.

Meanwhile car hire for two vehicles was £445 and it was £3,824 for four hotel rooms for seven nights in Halifax.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice and, as a national organisation, Police Scotland has the resources to follow all lines of investigation available to us, both within the UK and internationally.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward and speak to detectives. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Hopes remain to bring the culprit to justice

Sandy Park had met Alistair just a few months before his death at a business dinner in the town’s Newton Hotel.

Mr Park remains hopeful that somebody can be brought to justice.

He said: ” It most certainly would been a strong lead for officers to travel to Canada for witness statements.

“It is reassuring to see the police remain committed in the hunt to catch his killer.

“However I’m surprised they travelled to Canada to interview Andy Burnett when he was Alistair’s next door neighbour.

“It must have been vital in the investigation for officers to fly across the Atlantic.

I remain hopeful that one day, his killer will be caught. Sandy Park

“It is important to keep up media attention to encourage people to come forward with information to aid police efforts.

“I believe that there must be more than one person that knows who murdered Alistair Wilson.

“I remain hopeful that one day, his killer will be caught.”

What happened to Alistair Wilson?

On November 28, 2004, Nairn made headlines around the world.

30-year-old Alistair was reading his two young sons a bedtime story when his killer rang the doorbell of his three-storey sandstone house.

It was around 7pm and the family were going through their usual Sunday night routine.

Alistair’s wife Veronica answered the front door to a man wearing a baseball cap who uttered only: “Alistair Wilson.”

A few minutes later, the bank manager was fatally shot – with three rounds being fired.

How can you help?

Last month, police revealed that their renewed appeals for information had led to a fresh tip that two men were spotted with a gun on East Beach a month before the father-of-two was killed.

One of the men was in his 20s and the other aged between 40 and 60.

The witness said the younger man was in possession of a handgun.

Detectives believe the man who shot Mr Wilson on his doorstep to have been aged between 20 and 40 at the time. This would mean he is now aged in his mid-30s to almost 60 years old.

He was approximately 5ft 7ins and was wearing a baseball cap and jacket.

Previous appeals described the gunman as being between 30 and 40.

Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of March 4 2022 and Operation Sorn or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk

