Planning ahead: Cottages proposed in Fort William, caravan berths planned in Dornoch

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

New caravan and motorhome pitches are proposed in Dornoch with St Duthus Hotel in Tain seeking to create an outside shaded area to protect diners.

There are also plans afoot to create two cottages in Fort William to be used as staff accommodation.

Inverlochy cottages

Jahama Highland Estates is proposing the erection of two cottage flats on Lundy Road East, near Fort William.

The proposed site is located to the west of the railway tracks in Inverlochy.

Currently it is an area of open greenspace, bordered by existing houses on either side.

With the Glenshero, Killiechonate and Mamore estates falling under the Jahama banner, the cottages will be used for accommodation for workers.

Glenshero falls within Badenoch and Spey, with Killiechonate and Mamore in Lochaber.

The estates incorporate hydro schemes at Fort William and Kinlochleven and the aluminium smelter.

Two parking spaces will be created outside the cottages, with Jahama committing to expanding the existing single-track approach road.

Tain hotel seeks outside cover

A Tain hotel is seeking approval from Highland Council to erect a pergola outside.

Blueprint Architecture is representing the owners of St Duthus Hotel.

The pergola, which is a wooden structure to provide cover, is to be installed in an outside dining area.

The hotel is popular with locals and visitors.

Holiday lodge proposed in Inverness

An application is also with planners to decide if a three-bed holiday lodge should be constructed in Inverness.

Ness Castle Lodges has proposed the accommodation facility.

The land, located 115 metres (377ft) to the south west of Fishing Lodge, is currently vacant and if approved, two new car parking spaces will be created.

More caravan and motorhome facilities in Dornoch

Farmland near Dornoch could be repurposed to welcome visitors.

The owners of Davochfin Farm are seeking permission to create pitches for motorhomes and caravans.

Up to 15 berths will be created to add to the existing five on the site.

Mr and Mrs Smith are also proposing the creation of a safe dog walking area.

The farm is located near to Dornoch’s golf driving range.

Fifteen parking spaces will also be created.

Demand has driven the proposal with a supporting document stating that the nearby Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park, which has 125 pitches, reached full capacity for a six-week period during summer.

