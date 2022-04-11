Planning ahead: Cottages proposed in Fort William, caravan berths planned in Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Planning ahead: Cottages proposed in Fort William, caravan berths planned in Dornoch

By Chris MacLennan
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
New berths for caravans and motorhomes are proposed near Dornoch
Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged in the past seven days with Highland Council.

New caravan and motorhome pitches are proposed in Dornoch with St Duthus Hotel in Tain seeking to create an outside shaded area to protect diners.

There are also plans afoot to create two cottages in Fort William to be used as staff accommodation.

Inverlochy cottages

Jahama Highland Estates is proposing the erection of two cottage flats on Lundy Road East, near Fort William.

The proposed site is located to the west of the railway tracks in Inverlochy.

Currently it is an area of open greenspace, bordered by existing houses on either side.

Aerial view of Inverlochy and the River Lochy.
The cottages will be constructed in Inverlochy by Fort William. Picture by Seymour Macleod

With the Glenshero, Killiechonate and Mamore estates falling under the Jahama banner, the cottages will be used for accommodation for workers.

Glenshero falls within Badenoch and Spey, with Killiechonate and Mamore in Lochaber.

The estates incorporate hydro schemes at Fort William and Kinlochleven and the aluminium smelter.

Two parking spaces will be created outside the cottages, with Jahama committing to expanding the existing single-track approach road.

Tain hotel seeks outside cover

A Tain hotel is seeking approval from Highland Council to erect a pergola outside.

Blueprint Architecture is representing the owners of St Duthus Hotel.

The pergola, which is a wooden structure to provide cover, is to be installed in an outside dining area.

The hotel is popular with locals and visitors.

A wooden pergola with fairy lights and flowers.
St Duthus Hotel is seeking to install a pergola (image for illustrative purposes).

Holiday lodge proposed in Inverness

An application is also with planners to decide if a three-bed holiday lodge should be constructed in Inverness.

Ness Castle Lodges has proposed the accommodation facility.

The land, located 115 metres (377ft) to the south west of Fishing Lodge, is currently vacant and if approved, two new car parking spaces will be created.

More caravan and motorhome facilities in Dornoch

Farmland near Dornoch could be repurposed to welcome visitors.

The owners of Davochfin Farm are seeking permission to create pitches for motorhomes and caravans.

Up to 15 berths will be created to add to the existing five on the site.

Mr and Mrs Smith are also proposing the creation of a safe dog walking area.

An RV on a country road.
If approved, up to 15 new berths will be created to accommodate visitors.

The farm is located near to Dornoch’s golf driving range.

Fifteen parking spaces will also be created.

Demand has driven the proposal with a supporting document stating that the nearby Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park, which has 125 pitches, reached full capacity for a six-week period during summer.

Spotted any plans we should take a look at?

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

