Bomb squad made aware of ‘unexploded ordnance’ on Isle of Muck

By Louise Glen
April 8, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 7:01 pm
Coastguard volunteers assisted.

Islanders have been told to stay away from what is believed to be an unexploded bomb on the Isle of Muck.

Coastguard volunteers have cordoned off an area at Gallanach Bay while the explosive ordnance disposal unit  – a regiment of the British Army – has been called upon to explode the bomb.

Unexploded ordnances are not rare in parts of mainland Scotland, but less so on the Scottish islands.

Police called upon volunteers in the coastguard coastal team from the Isle of Muck to go to Gallanach Bay.

Area on island beach cordoned off

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to assist police. Coastal volunteers cordoned off the area where the ordnance was found.

“We did that earlier today, and we are waiting for the explosive unit to attend.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of possible unexploded ordnance found on the Isle of Muck shortly after 4.15pm on Thursday April 7.

“HM Coastguard and explosive ordnance disposal have been made aware.”

The Ministry of Defence has been approached.

