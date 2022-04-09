Family of missing 72-year-old man informed after body found in Aviemore By Louise Glen April 9, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: April 9, 2022, 2:25 pm Police, RAF and the Coastguard deploy to Spey Valley Golf Club in Aviemore. Pictures by Jason Hedges. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The body of a man has been discovered in Aviemore on Friday afternoon. Police said a body had been found near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore yesterday afternoon around 2.30pm. The family of 72-year-old James Brannan who was reported missing on Tuesday February 8 has been informed. A police spokesman said: “Police in the Highlands can confirm that the body of a man has been found near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore around 2.30pm on Friday April 8 2022. Formal identification has yet to take place “Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 72-year-old James Brannan reported missing on Tuesday February 8 has been made aware.” He continued: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Family of missing 86-year-old man informed after body discovered near Kinlochbervie Man, 24, charged after 58-year-old woman found dead in Torry Body found in search for missing man in Buckie Search ongoing for missing hillwalker Finn Creaney three days after disappearance