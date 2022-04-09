Family of missing 72-year-old man informed after body found in Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been discovered in Aviemore on Friday afternoon.

Police said a body had been found near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore yesterday afternoon around 2.30pm.

The family of 72-year-old James Brannan who was reported missing on Tuesday February 8 has been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Police in the Highlands can confirm that the body of a man has been found near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore around 2.30pm on Friday April 8 2022.

Formal identification has yet to take place

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 72-year-old James Brannan reported missing on Tuesday February 8 has been made aware.”

He continued: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”