Wild swimmer rescued after falling unconscious off Isle of Skye

By Lauren Robertson
April 9, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: April 9, 2022, 12:30 pm
Fife teen Dalgety rescue

A wild swimmer had to be rescued at Tokavaig on the Isle of Skye on Saturday morning.

Stornoway coastguard was called in to help with a woman who was unconscious after going out wild swimming.

It sent the Rescue 948 helicopter from Stornoway, Mallaig lifeboat, teams from Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree and the senior coastal operations officer from Portree to help ambulance teams with the incident.

About two hours after receiving the call, a spokesman from the coastguard said the woman appeared to be “conscious and stable” and is now in the care of the ambulance service.

The coastguard helicopter and lifeboat were stood down, but teams remained on scene to assist while awaiting the arrival of Helimed.

A spokesman from Stornoway coastguard said: “We received a call from ambulance control that there was a wild swimmer who had come out of the water and was unconscious.

“We tasked our coastguard helicopter to it, Rescue 948 from Stornoway, Mallaig lifeboat, our coastguard teams from Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree, and our own senior coastal operations officer from Portree.

“She is out of the water and the ambulance is dealing with her.”

