Oban RNLI to celebrate 50 years of saving lives, delivering babies and helping those in distress on the sea

By Louise Glen
April 9, 2022, 1:10 pm
Arrival celebrations of the current lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald. Supplied by Oban RNLI.
Arrival celebrations of the current lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald. Supplied by Oban RNLI.

Oban lifeboat is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 50 years of saving lives at sea.

From fundraisers to exhibitions 2022 marks a special year for Oban RNLI as it is half a century since the town’s lifeboat station was first founded.

On April 5 1972, the town’s first lifeboat arrived on station in Oban.

Call out in lifeboat’s very first week

An 18ft McLachlan-class lifeboat was brought into service with Oban’s volunteers trained and ready for service.

The very same week, the lifeboat had its first call out.

The 42ft Watson class (left) along with the 33ft Brede (right) both served as Oban’s lifeboat before the arrival of the current Trent in 1997. Supplied by Oban Lifeboat.

Much has happened in the 50 years since – the station’s volunteer crew have welcomed babies into the world onboard the lifeboat, become the first station in the UK to record more than 100 call outs in a year, received medals for bravery and most importantly, saved countless lives.

One of the busiest lifeboats in Scotland

In doing so, the station has also become one of the busiest single all weather lifeboat stations in Scotland.

To get the celebrations of Oban Lifeboat’s 50th birthday underway, the station’s volunteers are holding an open event at The Rockfield Centre in Oban. The event will be running between April 15 -17 between 10am and 4pm.

Volunteers have put together some of the lifeboat station’s history in photos and information boards which will be on display, documenting lots of our stories and memorable call outs.

An exciting year ahead

Brede lifeboat in Oban bay. Supplied by RNLI Oban.

Leonie Mead, Oban Lifeboat’s press officer said “It’s a really exciting year for our station and given the restrictions that have been in place over the last couple of years, we are looking forward to being able to hold some celebrations this year to mark our 50th anniversary.

“This event at The Rockfield Centre marks the start of that and we’re looking forward to sharing some of our history and stories with our supporters.

“It’s a great opportunity to find out more Oban’s lifeboat station and meet some of our volunteers.”

The 18ft McLachlan class lifeboat, the first on station in Oban. Supplied by RNLI Oban.

She continued: “Throughout the year, the station hopes to celebrate this important anniversary with a variety of other events, open day and fundraisers.”

The event will have a pop up shop with a range of merchandise on offer, including a limited edition mug to commemorate the station’s anniversary.

 

