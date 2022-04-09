Cracking film: White-tailed sea eagle hatched on camera in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cracking film: White-tailed sea eagle hatched on camera in Cairngorms

By Louise Glen
April 9, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 2:28 pm
RSPB sea eagle hatching in Abernethy. Supplied by RSPB.
Visitors to RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy nature reserve have enjoyed the first ever live footage of a wild white-tailed eagle hatching in the UK.

The young eaglet is the offspring of Shona and Finn, a pair who are nesting in the vast landscape of the Cairngorms Connect partnership, of which RSPB Scotland is part.

Since eggs were first seen in the nest on Thursday March 3, both parents have shared incubating duties, including protecting them from snow and recent storms, before the first egg hatched at 7.43pm on Friday April 8.

Camera hidden 10ft away from the nest

The birds’ activities are being beamed live to the Loch Garten Nature Centre, via a camera which has been hidden in a stick around 10ft from the nest to avoid disturbing the birds.

A sea eagle hatching has been caught on camera. Supplied by RSPB.

This is the first time such a method has been used in the UK after successful trials in Latvia and Estonia.

Fergus Cumberland, visitor experience manager for RSPB Scotland, said: “The response to the eagles from the public has been one of excitement and anticipation.

“The true character and personalities of these birds are on full display for the public to experience and it is a wonder to watch it all unfold.

“Now to see that they’ve hatched their first chick is incredible. We feel so privileged to have been able to witness such a special moment.”

Largest bird of prey

Also known as sea eagles, white-tailed eagles are the UK’s largest bird of prey with a wingspan of 2.5 metres.

They were driven to extinction in Scotland in 1918 before birds from Scandinavia were re-introduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975.

Subsequent re-introductions in other parts of the country, as well as the birds’ natural dispersal means there are now populations spread as far as Fife, Orkney and the northwest Highlands.

The newly hatched chick is a descendant of these re-introduced birds.

Finn is a great-grandson of sea eagle royalty

Their father, Finn, is the great-grandson of the well-known Skye and Frisa pair of Mull Eagle Watch and BBC Springwatch fame.

Skye is the oldest known white-tailed eagle at 28 years old and Frisa was the daughter of Blondie, the first eagle to successfully raise a chick in 1985 after the re-introduction.

After hatching, white-tailed eagle chicks generally remain in the nest being fed by their parents for approximately 12 weeks.

Even upon fledging, they remain close to the nest and dependent on their parents throughout the autumn before seeking their own territory.

Not out of the woods yet

Jess Tomes, Abernethy site manager at RSPB Scotland, said: “The next two weeks are critical for this young eagle as they are unable to regulate their own body temperature for the first few days and are totally dependent on their parents to shelter them from the worst of a Cairngorms spring.

“It’ll be a very tense time for all watching but we welcome everybody to visit us at the nature centre and experience these incredible moments!”

To avoid disturbance of the birds, the exact location of the nest is not being disclosed to the public.

Visitors to RSPB Scotland’s Loch Garten Nature Centre can view the live feed daily throughout the spring and summer.

Highlights and updates will be provided on the RSPB Loch Garten Twitter and Facebook pages.

 

