From fags and booze to a Great Glen Way record: How a Highland runner conquered his health goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

From fags and booze to a Great Glen Way record: How a Highland runner conquered his health goals

By Louise Glen
April 13, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 3:42 pm
Pawel Cymbalista who set a new record for running the Great Glen Way Picture supplied by Pawel Cymbalista.
Pawel Cymbalista who set a new record for running the Great Glen Way Picture supplied by Pawel Cymbalista.

A Mowi worker in Mallaig has put us all to shame by setting a world record on the Great Glen Way.

Running the 73 miles in 11hrs 28mins and 36secs run from Fort William to Inverness – Pawel Cymbalista beat his own record set in February by 24mins and 54secs.

The 34-year-old said he only took up running to help him give up smoking and nine years later he is making short work of some of the hardest challenges in the UK.

Mr Cymbalista said that he wanted to prove to others that “anything is possible”.

Awe-inspiring challenge

On Saturday, he set out on his greatest challenge yet. He took on an unsupported run between Inverness and Fort William following the “high route” of the Great Glen Way.

A member of Lochaber Athletic Club (LAC), he has a number of awe-inspiring challenges under his belt – including slashing the time of the Ben Nevis challenge last year.

Mr Cymbalista, originally from Pile in Poland, said: “Nine years ago I would not have known that any of this was possible. On December 13, 2013 I started running to help me give up cigarettes and help me lose weight.

Pawel Cymbalista (blue top) is welcomed home by Helen Smith and Davy Duncan, members of Lochaber Athletic Club, daughters Freya (3), Maiya (11) and brother-in-law Ryan MacDonald. Picture by Pawel Cymbalista,

“I am not tall, I am 5ft 7in and at the time I was a heavy smoker – a packet a day, and a heavy drinker. I didn’t want to end up an alcoholic so I decided to give up.

‘It was not easy’

“It wasn’t easy. I started working in the forestry and I wasn’t able to keep up with the other workers.

“The first 2K race I did I was coughing my guts up.”

Moving back to Scotland for a second time for work, Mr Cymbalista joined LAC.

Great Glen Way.

He said: “There was so much support there for me. I kept running, I kept challenging myself and it helped me maintain my running.”

Telling his wife he would do the run in two weeks, he made a date to take on the challenge without any support.

The route out of Inverness took Mr Cymbalista onto the Great Glen Way and into the forest. He set off at 7am.

He said: “The forecast for the day wasn’t good. I packed a survival blanket and extra layers, gloves, hats and extra layers. I thought I would be running in two or three inches of snow.

“I didn’t have time to take photos but Loch Ness was so beautiful. It was a wonderful run with so many beautiful moments. I took the high route which meant I climbed around 2,000ft during the run.”

At the finish line among the friends and family waiting were fellow LAC members Helen Smith and Davy Duncan as well as Mr Cymbalista daughters Maiya, 11, and Freya, 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal