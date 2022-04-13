From fags and booze to a Great Glen Way record: How a Highland runner conquered his health goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Mowi worker in Mallaig has put us all to shame by setting a world record on the Great Glen Way.

Running the 73 miles in 11hrs 28mins and 36secs run from Fort William to Inverness – Pawel Cymbalista beat his own record set in February by 24mins and 54secs.

The 34-year-old said he only took up running to help him give up smoking and nine years later he is making short work of some of the hardest challenges in the UK.

Mr Cymbalista said that he wanted to prove to others that “anything is possible”.

Awe-inspiring challenge

On Saturday, he set out on his greatest challenge yet. He took on an unsupported run between Inverness and Fort William following the “high route” of the Great Glen Way.

A member of Lochaber Athletic Club (LAC), he has a number of awe-inspiring challenges under his belt – including slashing the time of the Ben Nevis challenge last year.

Mr Cymbalista, originally from Pile in Poland, said: “Nine years ago I would not have known that any of this was possible. On December 13, 2013 I started running to help me give up cigarettes and help me lose weight.

“I am not tall, I am 5ft 7in and at the time I was a heavy smoker – a packet a day, and a heavy drinker. I didn’t want to end up an alcoholic so I decided to give up.

‘It was not easy’

“It wasn’t easy. I started working in the forestry and I wasn’t able to keep up with the other workers.

“The first 2K race I did I was coughing my guts up.”

Moving back to Scotland for a second time for work, Mr Cymbalista joined LAC.

He said: “There was so much support there for me. I kept running, I kept challenging myself and it helped me maintain my running.”

Telling his wife he would do the run in two weeks, he made a date to take on the challenge without any support.

The route out of Inverness took Mr Cymbalista onto the Great Glen Way and into the forest. He set off at 7am.

He said: “The forecast for the day wasn’t good. I packed a survival blanket and extra layers, gloves, hats and extra layers. I thought I would be running in two or three inches of snow.

“I didn’t have time to take photos but Loch Ness was so beautiful. It was a wonderful run with so many beautiful moments. I took the high route which meant I climbed around 2,000ft during the run.”

At the finish line among the friends and family waiting were fellow LAC members Helen Smith and Davy Duncan as well as Mr Cymbalista daughters Maiya, 11, and Freya, 3.