Lockdown sensation Louis the osprey spotted in second nest with new mate

By Lauren Robertson
April 11, 2022, 12:42 pm
Louis the osprey in his new nest. Picture by WTML.
Louis the osprey in his new nest. Picture by WTML.

Louis the osprey racked up around 400,000 viewers over lockdown as fans followed his life as a new dad of six chicks.

People across the world watched Louis and his mate Aila’s nest through a camera operated by Woodland Trust Scotland.

Now though Louis has quite literally flown the nest and occupied another one with his new mate, Dorcha.

Their new nest is a few kilometres away from the previous one in Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber and, due to Louis’ popularity, Woodland Trust has decided to set up another camera so people can keep following along.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland brought people up to speed: “Louis and his new mate Dorcha raised two chicks, so it was a successful year for the ospreys, but a disappointing one for their internet fans.

“We wanted to give ourselves the best odds of seeing a full summer of activity this year, so we fitted a second camera to Louis’ new nest. It’s a few kilometres away from his original tree.

“Depending on osprey activity we may revert to follow just one of the nests as the season progresses, but if we are lucky and both nests are occupied – we will keep streaming from both.”

Solar powered

Louis was spotted on the camera landing on the nest at about 7am on Monday morning, but Dorcha is yet to be seen.

Mr Anderson explained the technical challenges of streaming the nests: “Even one camera was a technical challenge at this forest. There is no visitor centre with wi-fi and electricity to plug into.

“All the kit is powered by solar panels and a signal is beamed across the loch before it enters the Locheilnet system and off out across the world. We wouldn’t be able to make it all happen without Locheilnet. They are great to work with.”

The cameras are supported by People’s Postcode Lottery, with the first being installed in 2017. Laura Chow, its head of charities, said: “It is a real sign that summer is on the way when the ospreys arrive back in the Highlands.

“We are looking forward to sharing the rollercoaster ride of osprey family life in the next few months.”

You can watch the live streams of both nests here.

