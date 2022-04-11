Orkney Auction Mart stalwart finally receives MBE two years later

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stalwart of the Orkney Auction Mart has at last been made an MBE nearly two years after he was named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

John Copland has been made an MBE for his services to agriculture and to the rural community in Scotland.

Originally, he was meant to attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2020 and then again at Windsor Castle in 2021. Unfortunately, Covid thwarted Mr Copland’s plans.

He was finally able to receive his medal last week at a ceremony at St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, Orkney.

Despite the delay, the ceremony was made all the more special after Mr Copland’s lifelong friend Council Convener Harvey Johnston was able to speak at the event.

Mr Copeland was presented with his medal by Lord Lieutenant for Orkney, Elaine Grieve, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

Mr Copeland’s assistance has been missed in the last two years

At the ceremony, council convener, Harvey Johnston, fondly spoke of his “most deeply trusted and highly respected lifelong friend”.

Mr Johnston mentioned Mr Copeland’s 50-year-career with Orkney Auction Mart and the invaluable knowledge he accumulated over the years.

He described Mr Copeland as a “most worthy recipient” and said: ““His ability to recollect with computer like speed and precision not only the people and the places and the prices but even the individual animals concerned over five decades is quite awe inspiring.

“This knowledge and understanding of the agricultural industry and community has made him the first port of call for government policy officials and chief agricultural officers wishing to gain an understanding of the issues affecting the industry and the islands.

“His dedication and commitment to the agricultural community is well manifested in his 50 years’ of faithful service, as a steward for the first 9 years and then commentator on livestock at many of our agricultural shows.

“Well done John, and we look forward to your continued assistance across our community, and particularly to the sounds of your dulcet tones at the shows after the unfortunate COVID related absence of the last two years.”

A great honour

Mr Copeland, 71, began his career with Orkney Auction Mart in 1969, when he was eighteen. He went on to become a manager in 1994 and helped to steer the Mart during some turbulent times before retiring in 2015.

Mr Copeland said: “I would like to thank Orkney Islands Council, in particular Harvey for leading the investiture which made it all the more special given our lifelong connection, the Lord Lieutenancy – Elaine Grieve and Sarah Scarth.

“My thanks also go to Marion Tait at the Town Hall for the buffet and beverages and all my former work colleagues at the Mart.

“I was delighted that all my own family managed to attend, some coming from away, as well as my wife Barbara’s siblings. I wish I could have invited along all my friends also but given the current times, it was just not possible unfortunately.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the people, past and present, and the farming community for five decades and would count many of those as friends made.

“Receiving the MBE is a great honour particularly for something which I have truly enjoyed doing for much of my life.”