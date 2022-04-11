Orkney Auction Mart stalwart finally receives MBE two years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney Auction Mart stalwart finally receives MBE two years later

By Lottie Hood
April 11, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 2:25 pm
John Copland was officially presented with a medal on Tuesday, April 5. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council
John Copland was officially presented with a medal on Tuesday, April 5. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

A stalwart of the Orkney Auction Mart has at last been made an MBE nearly two years after he was named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

John Copland has been made an MBE for his services to agriculture and to the rural community in Scotland.

Originally, he was meant to attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2020 and then again at Windsor Castle in 2021. Unfortunately, Covid thwarted Mr Copland’s plans.

He was finally able to receive his medal last week at a ceremony at St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, Orkney.

Despite the delay, the ceremony was made all the more special after Mr Copland’s lifelong friend Council Convener Harvey Johnston was able to speak at the event.

Mr Copeland was presented with his medal by Lord Lieutenant for Orkney, Elaine Grieve, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

Mr Copeland’s assistance has been missed in the last two years

Pictured from left to right: Vice Lord Lieutenant Sarah Scarth, Lord Lieutenant for Orkney Elaine Grieve, John Copeland and Council Convener Harvey Johnston. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

At the ceremony, council convener, Harvey Johnston, fondly spoke of his “most deeply trusted and highly respected lifelong friend”.

Mr Johnston mentioned Mr Copeland’s 50-year-career with Orkney Auction Mart and the invaluable knowledge he accumulated over the years.

He described Mr Copeland as a “most worthy recipient” and said: ““His ability to recollect with computer like speed and precision not only the people and the places and the prices but even the individual animals concerned over five decades is quite awe inspiring.

“This knowledge and understanding of the agricultural industry and community has made him the first port of call for government policy officials and chief agricultural officers wishing to gain an understanding of the issues affecting the industry and the islands.

“His dedication and commitment to the agricultural community is well manifested in his 50 years’ of faithful service, as a steward for the first 9 years and then commentator on livestock at many of our agricultural shows.

“Well done John, and we look forward to your continued assistance across our community, and particularly to the sounds of your dulcet tones at the shows after the unfortunate COVID related absence of the last two years.”

A great honour

Mr Copeland, 71, began his career with Orkney Auction Mart in 1969, when he was eighteen. He went on to become a manager in 1994 and helped to steer the Mart during some turbulent times before retiring in 2015.

Mr Copeland said: “I would like to thank Orkney Islands Council, in particular Harvey for leading the investiture which made it all the more special given our lifelong connection, the Lord Lieutenancy – Elaine Grieve and Sarah Scarth.

“My thanks also go to Marion Tait at the Town Hall for the buffet and beverages and all my former work colleagues at the Mart.

“I was delighted that all my own family managed to attend, some coming from away, as well as my wife Barbara’s siblings. I wish I could have invited along all my friends also but given the current times, it was just not possible unfortunately.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the people, past and present, and the farming community for five decades and would count many of those as friends made.

“Receiving the MBE is a great honour particularly for something which I have truly enjoyed doing for much of my life.”

