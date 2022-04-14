Nearly 1000ft of new paths created on Isle of Skye to protect against wear and tear of mass tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nearly 1000ft of new paths created on Isle of Skye to protect against wear and tear of mass tourism

By Donna MacAllister
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 15, 2022, 10:28 am
The Quiraing is a visitor hot spot. Photograph supplied by Mattia Querci/Shutterstock
The Quiraing is a visitor hot spot. Photograph supplied by Mattia Querci/Shutterstock

A 1000ft path network has been created on the remote and wild landscape of the Isle of Skye’s Quiraing peninsula to protect it from the wear and tear of mass tourism.

The landmark spread over some five miles has always been popular with visitors and received even more tourists over the pandemic.

Over time, this caused significant damage to the natural habitat and existing pathways.

But ahead of this year’s summer season the original path has been upgraded and 1000ft of new paths created – some wide enough for wheelchair users – as part of a £9,000 attempt to future-proof the area.

The Outdoor Access Trust Scotland (OATS) oversaw the work and hopes walkers will now stick to the paths instead of carving unofficial tracks damaging flora.

State of repair – before and after on Isle of Skye’s Quiraing

Alongside the additional new paths, it was important that the original paths were extensively repaired.

Over time they had become severely degraded so it was a priority to fix them as part of the overall restoration project.

OATS believes it has restored the habitat to its “original status” and says it will “closely monitor” the new turf until it beds in.

Funding for the £9,000 project came primarily from NatureScot.

‘The ecosystem needs our protection’

The habitat was restored using turfs taken from half a mile away with permission from the Linicro township crofting grazing committee.

These were then transported to the parts that needed re-turfing, with each turf butted up and tamped in for both landscaping and to help establishment.

OATS CEO Dougie Baird said the scheme aims to “protect Skye’s incredible sites for years to come”.

He said: “The completion of the paths network is a significant achievement and will improve ease of access for visitors, as well as protecting vital ecosystems.”

The Quiraing.
The Quiraing. Picture by Sandy McCook

The dramatic Skye location on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach features in other-worldly movies including the 2007 fantasy film Stardust.

Stephen Spielberg also used The Quiraing, albeit digitally enhanced, as the backdrop to The BFG in 2016.

