Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William school to get aluminium roof supplied by Inverness contractor

By Louise Glen
April 13, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Lochaber High School is placed at the foot of Ben Nevis. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council has named the contractor for a £593,055 tender notice for a new school roof.

Lochaber High School in Fort William is in line for an aluminum roof that comes with a 25 year guarantee.

Highland Council has said that it had one applicant to carry out the work after publishing the tender on Public Contacts Scotland.

Robertson Construction Northern at Fairways Business Park in Inverness were named as the contractor.

Lochaber 2021

Ben Nevis. Supplied by DC Thomson

Initially built in the 1960s, Lochaber High School had a major multi-million refurbishment programme – Lochaber 2021 – that was recently completed.

The school stands in spectacular surroundings to the north of Fort William and describes itself as “the foot of Ben Nevis”.

As part of the tender, the school will have a aluminum roof replacing the metal one in place at the moment.

25-year guarantee

As part of the notice, Highland Council says the new roof system must cover all timber facia and have a 25-year guarantee.

Lochaber High School is a six-year comprehensive school which serves the town of Fort William and the greater Lochaber area.

 

