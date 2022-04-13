Missing man Martin Fryer last seen two days ago in Kyle of Lochalsh area found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Missing man Martin Fryer has been found “safe and well”.

The 32-year-old was last seen around 11am on Monday, April 11.

He was reportedly last seen on Monday at his home address on Langlands Terrace, Kyle of Lochalsh.

Officers have now confirmed that Mr Fryer has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.