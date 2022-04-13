Covid cases across Scotland surpass 5,000 again as hospital admissions fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid cases across Scotland surpass 5,000 again as hospital admissions fall

By Michelle Henderson
April 13, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 3:12 pm
A total of 5,513 new cases have been recorded by health boards in Scotland in the latest 24 hours.
Covid cases have risen again as health boards across Scotland record more than 5,000 new infections overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a total of 5,513 new positive cases were recorded in the latest 24 hours.

This indicates a rise of 555 since Tuesday.

On Monday about 4,200 cases were reported, which was the lowest total since December last year.

More than 1.8million Covid cases have now been recorded across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

A further 28 people have also died after testing positive for the virus.

Hospital admissions have seen a slight decline from 2,118 to 2,110 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east are continuing to see cases rise.

NHS Grampian has recorded 566 positive cases in the latest 24 hours, the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland.

This is an increase of 68 from Tuesday.

NHS Highland has also seen Covid cases soar with more than 353 registered across the region.

NHS Western Isles recorded 69 cases as NHS Shetland identified 64 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health officials in Orkney have seen cases drop from 19 on Tuesday to 13.

Covid cases continue to remain high in both Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian, with more than 2,000 positive cases between them.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,378,301 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 4,099,990 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,462,141 also received their booster vaccine.

