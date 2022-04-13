Covid cases across Scotland surpass 5,000 again as hospital admissions fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases have risen again as health boards across Scotland record more than 5,000 new infections overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a total of 5,513 new positive cases were recorded in the latest 24 hours.

This indicates a rise of 555 since Tuesday.

On Monday about 4,200 cases were reported, which was the lowest total since December last year.

More than 1.8million Covid cases have now been recorded across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

A further 28 people have also died after testing positive for the virus.

Hospital admissions have seen a slight decline from 2,118 to 2,110 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east are continuing to see cases rise.

NHS Grampian has recorded 566 positive cases in the latest 24 hours, the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland.

This is an increase of 68 from Tuesday.

NHS Highland has also seen Covid cases soar with more than 353 registered across the region.

NHS Western Isles recorded 69 cases as NHS Shetland identified 64 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health officials in Orkney have seen cases drop from 19 on Tuesday to 13.

Covid cases continue to remain high in both Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian, with more than 2,000 positive cases between them.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,378,301 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 4,099,990 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,462,141 also received their booster vaccine.

