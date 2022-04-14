Covid cases in Scotland fall by 1,300 in last 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid cases in Scotland fall by 1,300 in last 24 hours

By Michelle Henderson
April 14, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 6:56 pm
Covid cases across Scotland have dropped by more than 1,300 overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed 4,196 positive cases were recorded by health boards in the latest 24 hours.

It represents a decline of 1,317 cases since Wednesday.

On Monday about 4,200 cases were reported, which was the lowest total since December last year.

More than 1.8 million Covid cases have been recorded across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

A further 40 people have died after testing positive for the virus; a rise of 12 in the latest 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions are continuing to decline with 2,042 Covid inpatients registered across Scotland.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east have recorded a decline in cases overnight.

NHS Grampian has recorded 389 positive cases in the latest 24 hours, the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland.

This is a reduction of 177 from Wednesday.

NHS Highland came in fifth after registering 303 cases; a decline of 50 cases across the region.

NHS Western Isles recorded 58 cases as NHS Shetland identified 35 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health officials in Orkney have seen cases drop by one overnight to 12.

A large portion of Covid cases continue to be identified in both the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian areas.

More than 2,000 positive cases were registered between them on Wednesday.

However, this figure has also dropped as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde record 880 new cases and NHS Lothian register 742.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,379,016 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 4,100,467 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,463,108 people have received their third dose.

Meanwhile, 211,711 Scots have received a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

