Covid cases in Scotland fall by 1,300 in last 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases across Scotland have dropped by more than 1,300 overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed 4,196 positive cases were recorded by health boards in the latest 24 hours.

It represents a decline of 1,317 cases since Wednesday.

On Monday about 4,200 cases were reported, which was the lowest total since December last year.

More than 1.8 million Covid cases have been recorded across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

A further 40 people have died after testing positive for the virus; a rise of 12 in the latest 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions are continuing to decline with 2,042 Covid inpatients registered across Scotland.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east have recorded a decline in cases overnight.

NHS Grampian has recorded 389 positive cases in the latest 24 hours, the fourth highest infection rate in Scotland.

This is a reduction of 177 from Wednesday.

NHS Highland came in fifth after registering 303 cases; a decline of 50 cases across the region.

NHS Western Isles recorded 58 cases as NHS Shetland identified 35 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health officials in Orkney have seen cases drop by one overnight to 12.

A large portion of Covid cases continue to be identified in both the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian areas.

More than 2,000 positive cases were registered between them on Wednesday.

However, this figure has also dropped as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde record 880 new cases and NHS Lothian register 742.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,379,016 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 4,100,467 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,463,108 people have received their third dose.

Meanwhile, 211,711 Scots have received a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

Read more: