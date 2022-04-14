Section of Anderson Street in Inverness to close for bridge inspections By Michelle Henderson April 14, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:06 pm Road closures on the A90 near Dunnottar. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A street in Inverness will be shut overnight later this month for railway bridge inspections. A stretch of Anderson Street will be closed from 10pm on April 25, as essential inspections are carried out on the overhead railway bridge. The crossing, located in the Merkinch area, forms part of the Far North Line servicing Inverness to Wick and Thurso. Workers from the Highland Council will undertake the work on behalf of Network Rail. A section of Anderson Street in Inverness will be closed overnight from Monday April 25 for railway bridge inspections. The road will be closed at its junction with Brown Street and extended south. The closure will be in place from 10pm to 6am. The affected area of Anderson Street is a cul-de-sac so there are no alternatives routes available for motorists. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 22, charged after reportedly being involved in a collision after failing to stop for police in Inverness Polvanie View flats in Inverness sealed off following major incident A9 to close in Inverness in both directions overnight for bridge inspections Inverness Half Marathon: Here’s the roads that will be closed to traffic on March 13