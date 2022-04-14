Section of Anderson Street in Inverness to close for bridge inspections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Section of Anderson Street in Inverness to close for bridge inspections

By Michelle Henderson
April 14, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:06 pm
A street in Inverness will be shut overnight later this month for railway bridge inspections.

A stretch of Anderson Street will be closed from 10pm on April 25, as essential inspections are carried out on the overhead railway bridge.

The crossing, located in the Merkinch area, forms part of the Far North Line servicing Inverness to Wick and Thurso.

Workers from the Highland Council will undertake the work on behalf of Network Rail.

A section of Anderson Street in Inverness will be closed overnight from Monday April 25 for railway bridge inspections.

The road will be closed at its junction with Brown Street and extended south.

The closure will be in place from 10pm to 6am.

The affected area of Anderson Street is a cul-de-sac so there are no alternatives routes available for motorists.

