Inverness landmarks to be lit up to mark 276th anniversary of Battle of Culloden

Two Inverness landmarks are to be lit up red and blue to mark the 276th anniversary of the Battle of Culloden.

Hydro Ness and Ness Bridge will be illuminated in different coloured lights to mark the milestone occasion.

The landmarks will be lit up from Friday evening until the early hours of Sunday morning.

A four-day programmme of events will be held at Culloden Battlefield to mark the occasion.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager at Culloden Battlefield, said: “We are really excited about this year’s anniversary commemorations and to warmly welcome everyone back.

‘A key part of Highland culture’

“Inverness was a key prize for the Jacobite and the Government armies, and the battle had a massive impact on Highland culture.

“The aftermath of the battle still resonates today and it’s great that the links with the city will be there in lights for all to see.”

Culloden was the last battle of the “Forty-five Rebellion” when Jacobites under Bonnie Prince Charlie were defeated by Government troops.

Around 1,500 Jacobite and 50 government soldiers fought and died in the battle, which lasted just 40 minutes.

The short but bloody battle ended the Jacobite cause to restore a Stuart monarch to the throne.

Reducing their carbon footprint

The soon to be completed Hydro Ness generates and supplies over 500,000 kwh of green electricity annually to nearby Inverness Leisure.

The venture will help to reduce the Highland Council’s carbon footprint.

Malcolm Macleod, Executive Chief Officer Infrastructure, Environment and Economy at the Highland Council, said: “I am thrilled to confirm Hydro Ness will be illuminated to acknowledge the anniversary of the Battle of Culloden.

“This project embodies partnership working, so we were honoured to be asked and to help recognise the event at Culloden Battlefield on the evening of April 15.”