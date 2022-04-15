Inverness landmarks to be lit up to mark 276th anniversary of Battle of Culloden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness landmarks to be lit up to mark 276th anniversary of Battle of Culloden

By Michelle Henderson
April 15, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 8:33 am
Hydro Ness and Ness Bridge will be lit up in red and blue to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Culloden.
Two Inverness landmarks are to be lit up red and blue to mark the 276th anniversary of the Battle of Culloden.

Hydro Ness and Ness Bridge will be illuminated in different coloured lights to mark the milestone occasion.

The landmarks will be lit up from Friday evening until the early hours of Sunday morning.

A four-day programmme of events will be held at Culloden Battlefield to mark the occasion.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager at Culloden Battlefield, said: “We are really excited about this year’s anniversary commemorations and to warmly welcome everyone back.

‘A key part of Highland culture’

“Inverness was a key prize for the Jacobite and the Government armies, and the battle had a massive impact on Highland culture.

“The aftermath of the battle still resonates today and it’s great that the links with the city will be there in lights for all to see.”

Culloden was the last battle of the “Forty-five Rebellion” when Jacobites under Bonnie Prince Charlie were defeated by Government troops.

Around 1,500 Jacobite and 50 government soldiers fought and died in the battle, which lasted just 40 minutes.

The short but bloody battle ended the Jacobite cause to restore a Stuart monarch to the throne.

Reducing their carbon footprint

The soon to be completed Hydro Ness generates and supplies over 500,000 kwh of green electricity annually to nearby Inverness Leisure.

The venture will help to reduce the Highland Council’s carbon footprint.

Malcolm Macleod, Executive Chief Officer Infrastructure, Environment and Economy at the Highland Council, said: “I am thrilled to confirm Hydro Ness will be illuminated to acknowledge the anniversary of the Battle of Culloden.

“This project embodies partnership working, so we were honoured to be asked and to help recognise the event at Culloden Battlefield on the evening of April 15.”

