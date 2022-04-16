‘Placing peace above war’. Memorial helps community remember both sides in ‘forgotten’ battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Placing peace above war’. Memorial helps community remember both sides in ‘forgotten’ battle

By John Ross
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Ian Sutherland, chairman of Goslpie Community Council, Picture Sandy McCook
Once largely forgotten, a significant Highland battle’s legacy is now set in stone.

The Battle of Littleferry on April 15 1746 has been overshadowed by events the following day when Jacobite soldiers were defeated by government troops at Culloden.

But a community project to raise awareness of the historic event means it will not only have its place in history, but be part of the area’s future.

What happened at Littleferry?

The battle involved a 300-400 strong regiment under the Earl of Cromartie and three Government-supporting militia companies.

Cromartie’s men were heading to join Prince Charles at Culloden from Caithness and Sutherland under orders to gather ammunition, money and recruits.

They arranged to march from Dunrobin Castle to Littleferry. But their plan was revealed and they were ambushed by elements of the Earl of Sutherland’s militia.

It is thought about 50 were killed and 178 captured in the battle near St Andrew’s Church in Golspie, along the ferry road and at the harbour.

A pipe band, army cadets and people in period costume marched to the memorial site. Picture Sandy McCook

As events continue to mark Culloden’s anniversary, a poignant ceremony at the Littleferry site saw a large memorial stone dedicated honouring those who died on both sides of the conflict.

The seven-tonne stone from the side of Ben Bhraggie is a permanent memorial on the Golspie to Littleferry road.

It is part of a battlefield trail, which the Golspie Heritage Society began to mark out in January.

It is it hoped the trail will become a tourist attraction, linking to Culloden and other sites associated with the Jacobites, as the popularity of the Outlander books and TV series increases interest in the 1715 and 1745 Risings.

Wreaths laid and a poignant handshake

As a crowd of local people looked on, wreaths were laid by Dr Monica Main, Lord Lieutenant of Sutherland, and Donald Rowe, chairman of the Royal British Legion Scotland Golspie branch.

They were joined by Ronald Munro Ferguson, a descendant of Lieutenant Hector Munro from the Golspie company militia, and Margaret Openshaw, a descendant of Ensign George Mackenzie, from Cromartie’s regiment.

Margaret Openshaw is a descendant of Ensign George Mackenzie who fought for the Jacobite army

The pair shared a friendly handshake as a symbolic gesture of peace.

Mr Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to be here, it certainly means a lot to me.

“It’s now been given its proper place in history. People like history and I think they will come to visit the trail.”

Mrs Openshaw said one of her ancestors was lost at the battle and another captured, imprisoned and transported to Barbados.

Day of reconciliation

“I’m here to tell my story and find out more about the battle. This is not just a memorial to everyone who fought and fell here, but it’s a day of reconciliation.”

The ceremony was the culmination of an 18-month project led by Major General Patrick Marriott, a former commandant of the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

Maj Gen Marriott, who has also written the first full history of the battle and a battlefield guide, missed the event due to Covid.

Reading his words, his wife, Henrietta, said most battlefield memorials are for one side only.

Ronald Munro Ferguson is a descendant of Lieutenant Hector Munro, who fought for the Government Militia.

“This memorial is different. It stands in memory of the fallen on both sides. It sets no one apart for blame or for praise.

“It does not bicker over cause. It does not seek to prolong any more suffering.

“In bringing old adversaries together on one stone, it places peace above the festering of old wounds.

“All conflicts divide and none more so than when a conflict is within one’s own people. Littleferry saw clan against clan, kith against kin. Here cousins and past friends fought against each other.

Memorial provides ‘closure’

“We are told never to let the sun set on a quarrel. The sun has set over 100,000 times since Littleferry was fought on that day in 1746.

“So let this memorial be a closure for those who fought here and for all who suffered at that time. A laying down of swords, a setting aside of grievances, a coming together in spite of differences.

“Above all else, and how timely as we think of current world events, a placing of peace above war.”

Ian Sutherland, chairman of Golspie Community Council, said the event was important to the area.

The memorial stone was dedicated to those who fell at the Battle of Littleferry Picture Sandy McCook

“This was a second last battle fought on British soil and it was forgotten for more than 250 years.

“To forget history is to forget a lot of lessons. I think these things should be remembered.

“From a tourism point of view it’s another feather in our cap. I hope that’s a lasting legacy.”

 

 

